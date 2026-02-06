ETV Bharat / bharat

No Scope Of Deviation, Follow The Law: Gyanesh Kumar To Observers

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addresses Central Observers during a meeting ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections to Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, at IIIDEM in New Delhi on Thursday, February 05, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday cautioned the Central Observers, to be deployed in different poll-bound states, that there is no scope for deviation and asked them to follow the law and instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Chief Election Commissioner said this during the briefing meetings for Central Observers for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which concluded at IIIDEM here.

Briefing meetings were held in three batches over two days. A total of 1,444 Officers, including 714 General Observers, 233 Police Observers and 497 Expenditure Observers, attended the meetings.

In his address, Kumar reiterated that elections in India are held as per law and the instructions issued by the Commission from time to time.

The Chief Election Commissioner also informed that, in addition to the new initiatives already taken by the poll panel in the past year, certain new initiatives are being taken for the forthcoming Assembly elections. He called upon the Observers to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.