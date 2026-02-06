No Scope Of Deviation, Follow The Law: Gyanesh Kumar To Observers
A total of 1,444 Officers, including 714 General Observers, 233 Police Observers and 497 Expenditure Observers, attended the meetings.
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday cautioned the Central Observers, to be deployed in different poll-bound states, that there is no scope for deviation and asked them to follow the law and instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The Chief Election Commissioner said this during the briefing meetings for Central Observers for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which concluded at IIIDEM here.
In his address, Kumar reiterated that elections in India are held as per law and the instructions issued by the Commission from time to time.
The Chief Election Commissioner also informed that, in addition to the new initiatives already taken by the poll panel in the past year, certain new initiatives are being taken for the forthcoming Assembly elections. He called upon the Observers to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.
Election Commissioner, SS Sandhu, said that the Central Observers have a big responsibility on their shoulders, and when they are on the field, they are the representatives of ECI.
He called upon the officers to observe the highest levels of conduct while carrying out their duties as the poll panel Observers and ensure a level playing field for all.
Addressing the Observers, Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi called upon them to promptly address the grievances and complaints received by them. This, he said, helps build the trust of the people and the political parties in the electoral process.
He also apprised them about the various new initiatives taken by the Commission in the past year, which, he said, were successfully implemented during the Bihar Assembly Elections.
The poll panel appoints Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls. They also oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level.