ETV Bharat / bharat

‘No Sanction, End Of The Matter’: SC Quashes Compliant Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Savarkar' Remarks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed a criminal defamation complaint and summons issued against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over certain remarks he made against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The court noted that there was no sanction from the Uttar Pradesh government to prosecute Gandhi. "That is the end of the matter," the court ruled.

When the matter came up before a bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta, it observed that the law must be followed.

Advocate Shishir Chandra represented Gandhi before the court, and Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj represented the Uttar Pradesh government.

During the hearing, Justice Datta queried about the presence of the government's sanction on the complaint.

Chandra submitted to the bench that there was no sanction from the government. He urged the bench to set aside the order passed by the magistrate and remand the matter back for fresh consideration to the concerned magistrate. Datta wanted to know how the case progressed in the absence of sanction. "When the sanction is not there..." Datta wondered. Chandra reiterated that sanction is required in the particular case and the bench was right in querying it.

"Sanction was required. Sanction is not there. That is the end of the matter," the judge said. Chandra said before summoning they will have to take necessary steps for obtaining sanction.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the bench said: "In the affidavit filed by the respondent state of Uttar Pradesh, there is no disclosure of sanction having been granted to prosecute the appellant. The orders passed by the magistrate stand quashed.”