No Risk That Mehul Choksi Won't Get Fair Trial In India After Extradition: Belgian Court

New Delhi: There is no risk that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi will not get a fair trial in India after his extradition, a Belgian court has ruled, underlining that he has failed to demonstrate any "serious risk" of being subjected to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment.

A four-member indictment chamber at the Court of Appeals in Antwerp has found no infirmity in the orders issued by the pre-trial chamber of the Antwerp district court on November 29, 2024, allowing Choksi's extradition.

The district court had termed the arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai special court on May 23, 2018 and June 15, 2021 "enforceable", which has been upheld by the Court of Appeals in its order dated October 17. The third warrant, related to disappearance of evidence, was not accepted by the Belgian court.

The Court of Appeals has held that the documents Choksi submitted do not substantiate his claims that he is the subject of a political trial. It said that it is up to the subject to provide evidence demonstrating substantial grounds to believe that there is a genuine risk of ill-treatment upon extradition.

Rejecting the arguments put forth by Choksi that he may not get a fair trial if extradited to India, the Court of Appeals held that the documentation provided by him is insufficient to make it "concretely plausible" that he personally faces a real, present and serious risk of being subjected to flagrant denial of justice, torture or inhuman and degrading treatment in India.

Choksi's claims that he was kidnapped from Antigua and Barbuda by Indian agencies and tortured in Dominica did not find support from the court, which said the records submitted by the fugitive businessman do not "conclusively indicate" that he was the victim of a kidnapping in Antigua ordered by Indian authorities.

The order of the Commission for the Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) -- an independent body that ensures that all personal data processed through the Interpol's channels conforms to the rules of the organisation -- that allowed the Interpol Red Notice against Choksi to be dropped on the grounds of alleged kidnapping, was cited by the fugitive businessman in Belgium to buttress that he may be tortured in India.

The Court of Appeals said the CCF's October 12, 2022 decision provides no clarity on the matter and is formulated cautiously and conditionally. Choksi did not cite any substantial document that would allow the indictment chamber to conclude that there is a real risk of violation of his right to a fair trial due to the alleged lack of independence of Indian judges, it said.

The court order gave a major jolt to the fugitive businessman, who is wanted in connection with a Rs-13,000 crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) allegedly orchestrated in collusion with his nephew Nirav Modi, who is lodged in a London prison. Modi too is facing extradition proceedings.

Of the Rs 13,000 crore, Choksi alone has siphoned off Rs 6,400 crore, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged in its chargesheet. The Court of Appeals has held that Choksi's arrest by Belgian authorities on India's request was valid, officials in the know of the development said.

The order has come as a strong validation for India's case seeking his extradition, with Choksi having the option of appealing against the decision in Belgium's Supreme Court, they said.

"This is the first success for India in the ongoing extradition proceedings against Mehul Choksi in Belgium," an official said.