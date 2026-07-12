ETV Bharat / bharat

No Right To Oppose Co-Accused's Plea For Pardon: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ruled that an accused has no right to oppose a plea by a co-accused seeking pardon by becoming an approver in a criminal case. Justice Jasmeet Singh stated that the accused instead has the opportunity to cross-examine the co-accused-turned-approver during trial to question the credibility of his testimony.

"The scheme of Section 306 CrPC does not confer a right to be heard on every co-accused. The grant of pardon is not an act which itself causes prejudice to the co-accused and does not by itself lead to their conviction," the judgment dated July 4 said.

"The approver is rather to be examined at the stage of trial and then further cross-examined, before his/her testimony can become admissible evidence. The opportunity at the stage of trial to cross-examine the approver and impeach his/her credibility is sufficiently afforded to the co-accused. Thus, the only effective opportunity to the co-accused to question the reliability of the approver can be granted at the stage of trial," explained the court.

The court was dealing with a plea by an accused company in a money laundering case, seeking recall of a 2024 order that granted approver status to another accused. The applicant company contended that it was a necessary party in the matter and the order was passed without giving it an opportunity to be heard.