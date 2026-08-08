ETV Bharat / bharat

No Respite From Rain For At Least A Week, Warns IMD

New Delhi: A major part of India is experiencing heavy rainfall, with floods and landslides reported from several states. The reason behind this is a combination of a low-pressure area, an active monsoon trough, and moisture- laden winds from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which have triggered widespread rainfall across the country.

Northwest India: Heavy rains, waterlogging worry for commuters

Heavy rain continued in the NCR Delhi region as Delhi recorded its wettest first week of August since 2011, with 127 mm of rainfall. Heavy rainfall led to traffic jams and waterlogging across the national capital and neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad. Regions including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan are expected to witness heavy rainfall over the week.

IMD has forecast heavy rains for Uttarakhand even as landslides that have blocked NH-5 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur.

Central India: Light to moderate rainfall in some regions

In central India, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are expected to experience widespread rainfall during this week. The IMD has also forecast isolated and scattered rainfall over west and east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on Saturday.

East India: Odisha on high alert

IMD has predicted that within 24 hours, a low-pressure system will form in Odisha that will bring heavy rain again and has issued an alert for Odisha. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are experiencing heavy rainfall.