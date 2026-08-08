No Respite From Rain For At Least A Week, Warns IMD
Waterlogging has emerged as a problem from Delhi NCR which recorded its first week of August since 2011, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
New Delhi: A major part of India is experiencing heavy rainfall, with floods and landslides reported from several states. The reason behind this is a combination of a low-pressure area, an active monsoon trough, and moisture- laden winds from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which have triggered widespread rainfall across the country.
Northwest India: Heavy rains, waterlogging worry for commuters
Heavy rain continued in the NCR Delhi region as Delhi recorded its wettest first week of August since 2011, with 127 mm of rainfall. Heavy rainfall led to traffic jams and waterlogging across the national capital and neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad. Regions including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan are expected to witness heavy rainfall over the week.
IMD has forecast heavy rains for Uttarakhand even as landslides that have blocked NH-5 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur.
Central India: Light to moderate rainfall in some regions
In central India, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are expected to experience widespread rainfall during this week. The IMD has also forecast isolated and scattered rainfall over west and east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on Saturday.
All India weather warning during next 7 days#WeatherWarning #Monsoon2026 pic.twitter.com/wZmVumnrzw— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 8, 2026
East India: Odisha on high alert
IMD has predicted that within 24 hours, a low-pressure system will form in Odisha that will bring heavy rain again and has issued an alert for Odisha. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are experiencing heavy rainfall.
North East: Assam continues to be battered by flood
According to IMD, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya will see heavy rainfall over the week. Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the week.
Severe flooding has turned into a humanitarian disaster across North East India, with the death toll continuing to climb. Assam continues to remain in a flood situation, with the death toll rising to 98. Meanwhile, the number of affected districts has declined to 13, and the number of people impacted by the flood has fallen to 1.55 lakh in the state.
Husain Hishmi an environmentalist said in Assam, Moisture-laden southwest monsoon winds, repeated low-pressure systems, and the orographic lifting of air against the Eastern Himalayas create prolonged heavy rain. The Brahmaputra–Barak river systems then amplify flood risk, particularly when rainfall occurs upstream as well.
West India: Heavy rainfall across several areas
Regions like Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will witness heavy rainfall for the next two days. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Gujarat.
South peninsular India: Seven districts of Kerala on high alert
The southern areas will witness isolated to scattered rainfall, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds also likely over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Telangana. The IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Kerala, coastal and south Interior Karnataka. In Kerala, seven districts Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta- have been issued orange alert.
An expert said in Kerala, due to strong Arabian Sea moisture, monsoon depressions/low-pressure systems, and the Western Ghats' orographic effect can produce very intense rainfall over short periods. Localized thunderstorms and changing Arabian Sea conditions can further intensify extremes.
Hishmi said, inadequate urban and rural drainage, encroachment of floodplains and wetlands, vulnerable embankments, limited flood-resilient roads and bridges, and insufficient early-warning-to-last-mile evacuation systems remain pertinent issues during monsoon in India.
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