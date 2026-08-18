ETV Bharat / bharat

No Research Done On Heat Risks: CPCB Tells Green Tribunal

File - A mother and her child cover their faces with cloth to protect themselves from the humid heat wave while returning from school at Wave City, in Ghaziabad. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has said that it has not undertaken any research activity on the heat risks. The CPCB made this revelation before the National Green Tribunal after it sought a response from it while taking note of a report relating to the impact of rising temperature.

The Tribunal had registered a suo motu case in May this year following a news report which claimed that the rising temperature is hurting people's health, learning and productivity and also affecting the economy.

It highlighted that the country continues to face conventional serious, intense extreme heat, and every summer, soaring temperatures affect lives, livelihood, power system and water availability, which also impacts agricultural productivity.

In the same month, during the hearing, the Principal Bench of the Tribunal comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmed underlined the immediate needs for specific research program on heat risk, stronger support system, ground observations, high resolution thermal mapping, mobile temperature surveys, open access data, environmental impacts and climate adaptations.

Pointing out that it is a serious climate change issue, especially for the Northern, Central and Eastern parts of the country, it stated that the issue was very serious as it relates to climate change and also anthropogenic activities, and required measures be put in place to address these.

The tribunal observed that a response from the States and their authorities is required to develop short-term and long-term adaptation strategies for rising temperatures caused by climatic conditions and anthropogenic activities during summer months.

Accordingly, the Tribunal then issued notices to several state governments including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra; several Union Ministries including Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Earth Sciences and Jal Shakti; and CPCB and sought their respective responses.

In its recent reply submitted to the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CPCB stated that it performs functions under the Water Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.