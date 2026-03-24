ETV Bharat / bharat

No Representation From Bengal In Two Tripartite Meetings On Gorkha Issues: Centre In Lok Sabha

Proceedings of Lok Sabha underway during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: There was “no representation” from the government of West Bengal in two tripartite meetings and no “substantial representation” in one meeting on issues concerning the Gorkha community, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Replying to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Bapi Haldar, who asked whether the appointment of a Central interlocutor for a “permanent political solution” to Gorkha issues was made “without prior consultation with the West Bengal government”, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai outlined the developments.

Rai said the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) was formed following the signing of the 2011 tripartite agreement between the government of India, the West Bengal government and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. However, in July 2017, all elected members of the GTA resigned, he said.

“In view of the non-existence of elected members in the GTA and long and repeated requests for dialogue by the Gorkha leaders, three tripartite meetings were convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 7, 2020, October 12, 2021, and April 3, 2025,” Rai said.

“There was no representation from the government of West Bengal in two tripartite meetings and no substantial representation in one meeting.