ETV Bharat / bharat

No Relief For Patanjali Group Director Ram Bharat In Case Of Impounded Passport

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court in Nainital on Monday refused to grant relief to Patanjali Group Director Ram Bharat over the case of issuing him a passport. Instead, the single bench of senior Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari directed him to apply for its issuance at a lower court.

The Patanjali Group director had filed a petition in the High Court stating that his passport has been confiscated by the Passport Department without any reason. He said he has to travel abroad for important company work, but with his passport confiscated, many company functions have been disrupted.

Bharat sought the High Court to issue orders to the relevant department to have his passport released, challenging an order of the Additional District Judge in the case, which had earlier rejected his application, citing a 2019 Ministry of External Affairs notification, which states that if a person has a case filed against them, they can only apply for the release of their passport in that very same court, and none other. This notification has also been cited by the SSP Haridwar in his report in the case.