No Relief For Patanjali Group Director Ram Bharat In Case Of Impounded Passport
Bharat is being tried in the Additional District Judge's court in Haridwar since 2019 in a case under Section 302 IPC and Section 102 BNS.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court in Nainital on Monday refused to grant relief to Patanjali Group Director Ram Bharat over the case of issuing him a passport. Instead, the single bench of senior Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari directed him to apply for its issuance at a lower court.
The Patanjali Group director had filed a petition in the High Court stating that his passport has been confiscated by the Passport Department without any reason. He said he has to travel abroad for important company work, but with his passport confiscated, many company functions have been disrupted.
Bharat sought the High Court to issue orders to the relevant department to have his passport released, challenging an order of the Additional District Judge in the case, which had earlier rejected his application, citing a 2019 Ministry of External Affairs notification, which states that if a person has a case filed against them, they can only apply for the release of their passport in that very same court, and none other. This notification has also been cited by the SSP Haridwar in his report in the case.
Against this, the opposition stated that a case under Section 302 of the IPC (murder) and Section 102 of the BNS (culpable homicide) has been pending against Bharat in the Additional District Judge's court in Haridwar since 2019, whose trial is ongoing. Therefore, he should file his application for the release of his passport in that court.
Hearing the case, the High Court bench dismissed the petition, stating that Bharat can apply only to the relevant court (Additional District Judge's court, Haridwar), where the case against him is pending. The bench also directed the Central and state governments to submit their responses in the case within four weeks, while setting January 12, 2026, as the next date of hearing.
Also Read:
- Police Arrest Son, Two Others For Ex-Air Force Personnel's Murder In Uttarakhand's Haridwar
- Forest Department Identifies 800 Danger Zones Of Man Animal Conflict In Uttarakhand
- Patanjali To Appeal Food Safety Tribunal Against Rs 1.4 Lakh Fine Over Sub-Standard Cow Ghee
- Delhi HC Restrains Patanjali From Issuing Disparaging Advertisement Calling Other Chyawanprash ‘Dhoka’