ETV Bharat / bharat

No Reason Why India Cannot Become Global Mediation Centre: CJI Surya Kant

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday said there was no reason why India cannot become a global centre of mediation.

The CJI said that the Mediation Act, 2023 provided a standalone statutory architecture for this mode of alternative dispute resolution for the first time, and institutions were becoming capable of handling complex, cross-border mediations with the same confidence that international parties employ in commercial dispute resolution worldwide.

The top judge added that the feat became possible due to the sustained and thoughtful support of the Indian judiciary, court-annexed mediation centres and the like. CJI Kant was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the International ADR Conference, 2026, here organised by Maadhyam International Council for Conflict Resolution.

"There is no reason why India cannot establish herself as a genuine centre of mediation for the global community. Considering the momentum at which our economy is expanding, it is not enough to merely have adequate dispute resolution infrastructure; rather, it is essential that we develop it into a state-of-the-art framework that keeps pace with our astronomical growth," CJI said.

"It is, therefore, heartening that the institutions in India capable of realising this ambition are already beginning to take shape, and there is every reason to believe they can facilitate complex, cross-border mediations with the same confidence that international parties employ in commercial dispute resolution worldwide," he added.

In his address, the CJI said he "truly hoped" that the legal fraternity would strengthen the existing alternative dispute resolution framework and "help India take her place among the true frontrunners of this field, worldwide".