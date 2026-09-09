ETV Bharat / bharat

‘No Question Of Action Against Our Youth’: SC On Greater Noida Officer’s Action Over CJP Protest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its discontent regarding the notice issued by the Greater Noida Executive Magistrate against a student accused of mobilising peers to join protests planned by the Cockroach Janata Party. The notice was issued under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The matter was orally mentioned by a counsel before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The counsel submitted that the Executive Magistrate issued a notice to a second-year student at Gautam Buddha University, asking him to show cause why he should not furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh to ensure he preserves peace. The counsel added that, according to press reports, the notice was later withdrawn.

The bench stated that its order already made it clear that, on a pan-India basis, no penal action could be taken against students in connection with the NEET protests, and that this was a clear order. The bench said the language in its order is very simple and even a layman can understand it and wondered how a magistrate or a district magistrate could fail to understand it and violate that order.

The bench asked the counsel: Has the notice been withdrawn now? Is there any communication to you that the notice has been withdrawn? The counsel clarified that the press report claims the notice has been withdrawn and pressed that the court passed the order on September 1, and the entire world knew.

“How could they commit contempt of that order,” argued the counsel. The CJI said he is absolutely right and there is no question of taking action against our youth or students, as the court had passed a very clear order. The CJI said that order prohibits every state government from taking action, but if they have done it, the court would have taken immediate cognisance; however, the counsel is claiming that they have withdrawn it and asked him to find out more information about it. The bench asked the counsel to place on record the facts, and the court will seek an explanation from the district magistrate.