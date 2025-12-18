On First Day Of 'No PUC, No Fuel' Order, Environment Minister Sirsa Leads Vigorous Checking At Delhi Petrol Pumps
Will also take strict action against private firms not following the 50% WFH order: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST
New Delhi: As the "No PUC, No Fuel" rule, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on December 17, came into effect in the national capital on Thursday, the city continued to grapple with severe pollution.
According to the new directives, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be given fuel at petrol pumps across Delhi. Already, attendants at most petrol pumps in the capital can be seen asking vehicle owners to display their PUC certificates before refueling. Information boards announcing the rule have also been put up at many pumps.
Traffic police and employees of concerned departments are monitoring the situation at several locations on the ground. The government announced it has deployed additional staff to ensure strict implementation, including some DTC employees, who have been assigned to monitor petrol pumps.
State Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inspected several petrol pumps to ensure compliance with the 'No PUC, No Fuel' order. He said, "I have started reviewing petrol pumps along the Delhi-Haryana border. The entire NCR region must fight this (pollution) together. Haryana Traffic Police has also set up a check post on their side. The weather is expected to remain poor over the next seven days. Our aim is to reduce AQI, so this awareness campaign will continue. I have also learned that many private organisations are not following the 50 per cent work-from-home rule. Action will be taken against them."
"Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is taking the strictest possible steps against pollution. Joint teams have been deployed to ensure strict adherence to the orders. I request all Delhi residents to cooperate in this campaign against pollution. If you do not have a PUC certificate, get one immediately; give Delhi a clean and safe future," said Sirsa.
At a petrol pump in Delhi, Nikhil, who issues PUC certificates, said he opened his pollution checking kiosk at 9 am today. By 11 am, he'd issued around 35 PUC certificates. He said, “That's the number of PUC certificates I issue in a day. Meanwhile, fuel queues at petrol pumps keep growing due to the checks.”
Anurag, a resident of Loni who had come to refill his petrol car, said his PUC certificate had expired in May 2025, which he discovered during checking at the petrol pump. Another driver, Satish, also said he had been refused fuel as his PUC had also expired.
According to Delhi government officials, from Friday, employees will get a mobile application, through which they can instantly check PUC status by entering a vehicle's registration number. For now, they are having to conduct manual checks.
