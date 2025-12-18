ETV Bharat / bharat

On First Day Of 'No PUC, No Fuel' Order, Environment Minister Sirsa Leads Vigorous Checking At Delhi Petrol Pumps

New Delhi: As the "No PUC, No Fuel" rule, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on December 17, came into effect in the national capital on Thursday, the city continued to grapple with severe pollution.

According to the new directives, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be given fuel at petrol pumps across Delhi. Already, attendants at most petrol pumps in the capital can be seen asking vehicle owners to display their PUC certificates before refueling. Information boards announcing the rule have also been put up at many pumps.

Traffic police and employees of concerned departments are monitoring the situation at several locations on the ground. The government announced it has deployed additional staff to ensure strict implementation, including some DTC employees, who have been assigned to monitor petrol pumps.

State Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inspected several petrol pumps to ensure compliance with the 'No PUC, No Fuel' order. He said, "I have started reviewing petrol pumps along the Delhi-Haryana border. The entire NCR region must fight this (pollution) together. Haryana Traffic Police has also set up a check post on their side. The weather is expected to remain poor over the next seven days. Our aim is to reduce AQI, so this awareness campaign will continue. I have also learned that many private organisations are not following the 50 per cent work-from-home rule. Action will be taken against them."