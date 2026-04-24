ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Prosecution Witness Examined For 35 Years': SC Pauses Proceedings Against Cop In Rioting Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has put on hold proceedings against a police officer in a case of rioting and voluntarily causing hurt dating back to 1989 after observing that no prosecution witness had been examined for 35 years. The order was passed by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi.

“We are informed that in all, five accused came to be chargesheeted, including the present petitioner. Out of five, two co-accused passed away, and the other two co-accused have already been acquitted on the ground that the prosecution failed to produce any of the prosecution witnesses for recording of oral evidence," said the bench, in its April 20 order.

The bench said it was inclined to quash the proceedings on the ground of delay alone, but would like to hear the state before proceeding further. “In the facts and circumstances of this case and more particularly, having regard to the fact that almost 35 years have lapsed, we are inclined to quash the proceedings only on this ground alone," said the bench.

The bench issued a notice to the Uttarakhand government on the police officer's plea challenging an Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash the criminal proceedings. The apex court passed the order on a plea filed by Kailash Chandra Kapri. The plea challenged the Allahabad High Court's refusal to quash the criminal proceedings.