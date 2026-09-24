No Proposal To Transfer NHPC Hydropower Projects Back To Jammu Kashmir, Govt Clarifies In Assembly
The clarification came in a detailed written response to Unstarred Assembly Question tabled in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly
Published : September 24, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has on Thursday clarified that there is currently no proposal under consideration to request the return or transfer of hydroelectric power projects operated by NHPC Limited back to the Union Territory.
The clarification came in a detailed written response to Unstarred Assembly Question D. No. 1/6/267, tabled in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by Mir Mohammad Fayaz, the Member of the Legislative Assembly representing the Kupwara constituency. The query sought specific details regarding whether the regional administration had formally raised the issue of retrieving or taking over ownership of hydroelectric projects located across Jammu and Kashmir with the Government of India or NHPC Limited. It also requested project-wise details of capacity, annual power generation, financial revenues, and the quantum of free power and water usage charges accruing to the Union Territory.
Responding to the core inquiry on whether discussions or proposals exist regarding project transfer or greater local ownership, the Power Development Department issued a single-sentence direct reply. The department stated, "At present, no such proposal is under consideration".
The response elaborated extensively on the administrative and contractual status of major upcoming and ongoing hydroelectric projects assigned to the central public sector entity. The response noted that "Sawalkot (1856 MW), Uri-I (Stage-II) (240 MW) and Dulhasti (Stage-II) (260 MW) Hydroelectric Projects were entrusted to NHPC for implementation on BOOT basis for a period of 40 years, in pursuance of the MoU signed between NHPC and JKPDCL on 03.01.2021".
Outlining the chronological progress of these agreements, the government revealed that the procedural hand-over for the largest project in the group was executed nearly five years ago. The reply stated that an "Agreement for handing-over/ taking-over of Sawalkot HEP (1856 MW) was signed between NHPC and JKPDCL on 11.12.2021, and NHPC has taken over the project for implementation on BOOT basis for a period of 40 years". The administration confirmed that the 1,856 MW Sawalkot facility "is at present in process of appraisal/ approval by Government of India".
For the remaining two projects under the 2021 memorandum, execution agreements have recently been finalised. The submission noted that an "Implementation agreement between NHPC and JKPDCL has been signed on 27.03.2026 for implementation of Uri-I Stage-II HEP on BOOT basis for a period of 40 years". Similarly, an "Implementation agreement between NHPC and JKPDCL has been signed on 27.03.2026 for implementation of Dulhasti Stage-II HEP on BOOT basis for a period of 40 years". Both the 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II and the 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II projects are currently actively under construction.
Defining the ultimate timeline for any eventual transfer of assets back to Jammu and Kashmir, the government explicitly cited the long-term operational terms. The official document affirmed, "Accordingly, the projects shall be handed over to J&K after 40 years from the date of commercial operation of the projects".
Addressing existing operations, the Power Development Department noted that NHPC is presently running six major operational hydroelectric power stations spread across the Union Territory. Together, these installations account for a cumulative installed generation capacity of 2,250 MW.
The largest operational facility in the portfolio is the Salal Power Station located on the Chenab River, generating 690 MW. This is followed by the Uri-I Power Station on the Jhelum River with an installed capacity of 480 MW, and the Dulhasti Power Station in Kishtwar district with 390 MW. The remaining active installations include the 330 MW Kishanganga Power Station in Bandipora, the 240 MW Uri-II Power Station in Baramulla, and the 120 MW Sewa-II Power Station situated in Kathua district.
Over the five-year period spanning from the 2021-22 fiscal year to the 2025-26 fiscal year, Jammu and Kashmir received substantial financial inflows from these operational projects in the form of water usage charges, free power allocations, and local development funds. Cumulative revenues accruing to the Union Territory over these five financial years totalled Rs 3,582.06 crore in water usage charges alone. In addition, Jammu and Kashmir received Rs 1,955.26 crore representing the monetised value of its 12 per cent free power quota alongside a 1 per cent allocation under the Local Area Development Fund (LADF).
A breakdown of water usage charges remitted to the Union Territory treasury over the five-year period demonstrates steady annual collections across all operational stations. During FY 2021-22, total water usage charge payments stood at Rs 774.46 crore. In FY 2022-23, total collections amounted to Rs 735.00 crore. Collections for FY 2023-24 totalled Rs 712.22 crore, while FY 2024-25 recorded Rs 670.70 crore. In the latest fiscal year of 2025-26, water usage receipts reached Rs 689.67 crore.
On an individual station level over the entire five-year span, the Salal facility contributed the largest single share of water charges, yielding Rs 1,754.98 crore. Dulhasti generated Rs 521.86 crore, while Kishanganga contributed Rs 404.64 crore. Uri-II accounted for Rs 355.60 crore in water usage payments, Uri-I contributed Rs 295.78 crore, and Sewa-II generated Rs 128.97 crore.
In terms of free power and LADF benefits monetised for Jammu and Kashmir, annual figures consistently provided significant value. Total monetised benefit values across all six power stations stood at Rs 371.13 crore in FY 2021-22, rising to Rs 414.75 crore in FY 2022-23, and peaking at Rs 423.92 crore in FY 2023-24. Monetised collections were recorded at Rs 369.18 crore during FY 2024-25, and reached Rs 376.27 crore in FY 2025-26.
Project-wise, over the five-year timeframe, the monetised value of free power and local area funds from Uri-II topped the list at Rs 615.54 crore. Uri-I followed with Rs 561.20 crore, while Dulhasti yielded Rs 501.83 crore. Free power and LADF benefits from Salal were valued at Rs 248.41 crore, Kishanganga provided Rs 112.43 crore, and Sewa-II generated Rs 36.08 crore.
Addressing specific legislative concerns regarding statutory compliance or operational delivery gaps, the government confirmed that power transfers have strictly adhered to prescribed mandates. The document affirmed, "Based on the annual generation of the NHPC hydro-electric projects located in the UT of J&K, the 12% free power due to the UT is being duly supplied by NHPC in accordance with the applicable provisions".
The filing further added, "Accordingly, there is no shortfall in the supply of free power, nor are there any outstanding claims or dues pending from the UT of J&K towards NHPC on this account". Detailed schedule energy and billing records provided in the assembly papers show that over the five years, actual billed free power slightly exceeded the strict 12 per cent or 13 per cent statutory quota across individual stations due to operational billing adjustments, leaving zero deficit for the Union Territory.
The document also outlined the financial scale of NHPC's operations within Jammu and Kashmir relative to its parent enterprise. Between FY 2021-22 and FY 2025-26, revenue from operations derived exclusively from power stations located in J&K remained a core driver of NHPC's earnings. Total revenue from J&K operations stood at Rs 4,225.29 crore in FY 2021-22 with a Profit Before Tax of Rs 2,084.03 crore. In FY 2022-23, regional revenue rose to Rs 4,498.88 crore with Profit Before Tax reaching Rs 2,125.19 crore.
For FY 2023-24, J&K operational revenue reached Rs 4,538.17 crore, with Profit Before Tax peaking at Rs 2,343.80 crore. Revenue stood at Rs 4,531.84 crore in FY 2024-25, with Profit Before Tax at Rs 2,076.78 crore. In FY 2025-26, J&K operational revenue was recorded at Rs 4,350.80 crore, with regional Profit Before Tax coming in at Rs 1,792.51 crore.
On a standalone national level, NHPC Limited reported total revenue from operations of Rs 8,353.80 crore in FY 2021-22, Rs 9,316.34 crore in FY 2022-23, Rs 8,404.92 crore in FY 2023-24, Rs 8,994.26 crore in FY 2024-25, and Rs 10,328.26 crore in FY 2025-26. Profit After Tax for the central power giant across its entire national footprint stood at Rs 3,537.71 crore in FY 2021-22, Rs 3,833.79 crore in FY 2022-23, Rs 3,743.94 crore in FY 2023-24, Rs 3,083.98 crore in FY 2024-25, and Rs 3,617.80 crore in FY 2025-26.
Beyond direct fiscal inflows to the state exchequer, the government highlighted the broader socio-economic footprint generated by these large-scale power installations. The department detailed how physical facilities drive local economies in surrounding districts.
The submission stated, "Apart from the direct financial benefits accruing to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the form of free power, water usage charges and taxes and duties, hydropower projects also generate substantial indirect economic benefits locally". It noted that "the implementation and operation of such projects create a continuous chain of economic activities, thereby contributing to employment generation, development of local enterprises and strengthening of the ancillary service sector".
Explaining the operational mechanics, the government emphasised that "the continuous requirement of operation, maintenance, repair and upkeep of hydropower projects generates recurring opportunities for contracting agencies and local service providers". It pointed out that "a substantial portion of such maintenance and ancillary works, particularly routine, minor and specialised works, is undertaken through contractors and agencies operating in and around the project area, thereby providing sustained business opportunities to local contractors, firms and entrepreneurs".
The official filing concluded by emphasising the employment ecosystem sustained during normal plant operations. The reply stated that "during the operational phase of a hydropower project, various activities such as housekeeping, security, transportation, equipment handling, support services, routine maintenance and other ancillary operations require engagement of outsourced manpower and service providers". These ongoing tasks "provide regular employment and livelihood opportunities to local residents, including skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers".
In addition to plant-related contracting, the reply highlighted targeted social spending, stating that "NHPC's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives contribute approximately Rs. 19 Crore annually towards local infrastructure development".