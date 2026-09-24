ETV Bharat / bharat

No Proposal To Transfer NHPC Hydropower Projects Back To Jammu Kashmir, Govt Clarifies In Assembly

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has on Thursday clarified that there is currently no proposal under consideration to request the return or transfer of hydroelectric power projects operated by NHPC Limited back to the Union Territory.

The clarification came in a detailed written response to Unstarred Assembly Question D. No. 1/6/267, tabled in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by Mir Mohammad Fayaz, the Member of the Legislative Assembly representing the Kupwara constituency. The query sought specific details regarding whether the regional administration had formally raised the issue of retrieving or taking over ownership of hydroelectric projects located across Jammu and Kashmir with the Government of India or NHPC Limited. It also requested project-wise details of capacity, annual power generation, financial revenues, and the quantum of free power and water usage charges accruing to the Union Territory.

Responding to the core inquiry on whether discussions or proposals exist regarding project transfer or greater local ownership, the Power Development Department issued a single-sentence direct reply. The department stated, "At present, no such proposal is under consideration".

The response elaborated extensively on the administrative and contractual status of major upcoming and ongoing hydroelectric projects assigned to the central public sector entity. The response noted that "Sawalkot (1856 MW), Uri-I (Stage-II) (240 MW) and Dulhasti (Stage-II) (260 MW) Hydroelectric Projects were entrusted to NHPC for implementation on BOOT basis for a period of 40 years, in pursuance of the MoU signed between NHPC and JKPDCL on 03.01.2021".

Outlining the chronological progress of these agreements, the government revealed that the procedural hand-over for the largest project in the group was executed nearly five years ago. The reply stated that an "Agreement for handing-over/ taking-over of Sawalkot HEP (1856 MW) was signed between NHPC and JKPDCL on 11.12.2021, and NHPC has taken over the project for implementation on BOOT basis for a period of 40 years". The administration confirmed that the 1,856 MW Sawalkot facility "is at present in process of appraisal/ approval by Government of India".

For the remaining two projects under the 2021 memorandum, execution agreements have recently been finalised. The submission noted that an "Implementation agreement between NHPC and JKPDCL has been signed on 27.03.2026 for implementation of Uri-I Stage-II HEP on BOOT basis for a period of 40 years". Similarly, an "Implementation agreement between NHPC and JKPDCL has been signed on 27.03.2026 for implementation of Dulhasti Stage-II HEP on BOOT basis for a period of 40 years". Both the 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II and the 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II projects are currently actively under construction.

Defining the ultimate timeline for any eventual transfer of assets back to Jammu and Kashmir, the government explicitly cited the long-term operational terms. The official document affirmed, "Accordingly, the projects shall be handed over to J&K after 40 years from the date of commercial operation of the projects".

Addressing existing operations, the Power Development Department noted that NHPC is presently running six major operational hydroelectric power stations spread across the Union Territory. Together, these installations account for a cumulative installed generation capacity of 2,250 MW.

The largest operational facility in the portfolio is the Salal Power Station located on the Chenab River, generating 690 MW. This is followed by the Uri-I Power Station on the Jhelum River with an installed capacity of 480 MW, and the Dulhasti Power Station in Kishtwar district with 390 MW. The remaining active installations include the 330 MW Kishanganga Power Station in Bandipora, the 240 MW Uri-II Power Station in Baramulla, and the 120 MW Sewa-II Power Station situated in Kathua district.

Over the five-year period spanning from the 2021-22 fiscal year to the 2025-26 fiscal year, Jammu and Kashmir received substantial financial inflows from these operational projects in the form of water usage charges, free power allocations, and local development funds. Cumulative revenues accruing to the Union Territory over these five financial years totalled Rs 3,582.06 crore in water usage charges alone. In addition, Jammu and Kashmir received Rs 1,955.26 crore representing the monetised value of its 12 per cent free power quota alongside a 1 per cent allocation under the Local Area Development Fund (LADF).

A breakdown of water usage charges remitted to the Union Territory treasury over the five-year period demonstrates steady annual collections across all operational stations. During FY 2021-22, total water usage charge payments stood at Rs 774.46 crore. In FY 2022-23, total collections amounted to Rs 735.00 crore. Collections for FY 2023-24 totalled Rs 712.22 crore, while FY 2024-25 recorded Rs 670.70 crore. In the latest fiscal year of 2025-26, water usage receipts reached Rs 689.67 crore.

On an individual station level over the entire five-year span, the Salal facility contributed the largest single share of water charges, yielding Rs 1,754.98 crore. Dulhasti generated Rs 521.86 crore, while Kishanganga contributed Rs 404.64 crore. Uri-II accounted for Rs 355.60 crore in water usage payments, Uri-I contributed Rs 295.78 crore, and Sewa-II generated Rs 128.97 crore.