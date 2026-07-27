ETV Bharat / bharat

No Proposal For One-Time Loan Waiver Of Small, Marginal Farmers: Centre Informs Parliament

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday informed the parliament that it has no proposal for a one-time waiver of loans of small and marginal farmers, as the Reserve Bank of India had issued directions to lenders on this.

"No proposal for one-time waiver of loans of small and marginal farmers is currently under consideration with the Union government," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question whether the government proposes to consider a one-time waiver or restructuring of loans to small and marginal farmers.

The minister said that to provide relief to distressed borrowers, the RBI has issued Master Direction on Resolution of Stressed Assets, 2025 dated November 28, 2025 (updated as on July 1, 2026), which provides lenders the discretion to undertake financial restructuring of borrowers under stress, based on their board-approved policies and regulatory guidelines.

In another replay, Chaudhary said the RBI had sent a proposal to the government in terms of Section 25 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, for introduction of one billion pieces each of Rs 10 and Rs 20 polymer banknotes for field trials and for regular issuance of polymer banknotes in these two denominations after successful completion of field trials, which has been approved.