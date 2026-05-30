ETV Bharat / bharat

No Proposal Before Centre To Declare Cow National Animal, Ban Slaughter Nationwide: Meghwal

New Delhi: There is currently no proposal under the Centre's consideration to declare the cow the national animal or impose a nationwide ban on cow slaughter, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said, noting that such demands continue to be raised by various groups. Meghwal noted that laws relating to cow slaughter vary across states and decisions are often taken based on local considerations.

Responding to a question on calls for granting the cow national animal status and prohibiting cow slaughter across the country, Meghwal, in an interview with PTI, said such representations are regularly made to MPs and the government.

"Various organisations keep working on these issues and approach MPs as well. People submit applications and make representations saying such a measure should be taken," he said. However, the minister said no such proposal is presently under consideration by the Union Cabinet.

"As of now, there is no such matter before us that is under consideration of the Cabinet. If at any point a proposal reaches a stage where it warrants a government decision or Cabinet consideration, we will inform you," he said.

"Different states take decisions on such matters based on their own circumstances and merits," he said, referring to the BJP-led West Bengal government's recent move to step up enforcement of cattle slaughter regulations under the state's 1950 law.

The minister acknowledged that demands for a complete ban on cow slaughter continue to be raised and are widely discussed, including on social media.