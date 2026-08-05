ETV Bharat / bharat

No Policy Formulated To Incentivize Vehicles Blended With Over 20 Pc Ethanol: Heavy Industries Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Tuesday said it has not formulated any separate phased national policy to incentivise flex-fuel vehicles operating on fuel blended with "more than 20 per cent ethanol". The Heavy Industries Ministry also stated that it has not conducted any study regarding incentivisation of flex-fuel and electric vehicles.

The Centre has defended its ethanol blending programme, saying extensive testing and large-scale field experience had found no evidence that E20 (blended with 20 per cent ethanol) petrol causes abnormal engine wear, corrosion or reduced vehicle life. It has also argued that the programme has strengthened India's energy security and helped cushion consumers from global oil price volatility.

"The government has adopted a balanced approach to the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme, ensuring that water sustainability, food security and farmers' interests remain paramount," the ministry said.