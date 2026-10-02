No Permission For Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest Against CEC; 11 Metro Stations Closed, Police Warn Of Action Against Public Meetings, Demonstrations
Delhi Police said citizens, visitors and all stakeholders are advised to strictly comply with the order and refrain from any unauthorised gathering or prohibited activity.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 8:45 AM IST|
Updated : October 2, 2026 at 9:32 AM IST
New Delhi: In view of the proposed protests by various organisations on Friday (October 2) demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, the Delhi police administration has taken strict measures to maintain law and order and public safety in the Parliament Street area, considered most sensitive and busiest zone in the national capital.
Officials said Police have denied permission for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Gandhi Jayanti and deployed additional security personnel in and around New Delhi to prevent any untoward incident.
The protest, called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, is scheduled to begin at 11 AM on Friday.
The organisers are seeking the resignation or impeachment of Kumar, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls and the conduct of elections. They have also raised concerns over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the SIR exercise, claiming it raises questions over the protection of citizens' voting rights.
Sources said AAP leaders and workers, members of the Indian Youth Congress and others are also expected to participate in the protest.
Notably, using the powers conferred under clause (b) of sub-section (1) of Section 70 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, an official written order was earlier issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Parliament Street, Ajay Sharma, imposing the provisions of Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023 (BNSS) throughout the area. This order, which came into effect on August 23, will remain in effect for 60 days, until October 21.
Reiterating the same, Delhi Police on Friday morning said that to ensure public safety, maintenance of public order and smooth traffic movement, a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS, 2023 is in force in New Delhi District.
Section 163 BNSS is in force in New Delhi District. Please read the notice, for better understanding.@PTI_News#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/Zfgrh0biPT— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 2, 2026
Without prior permission, there is prohibition of public meetings or assembly of five or more persons; processions, demonstrations, picketing or dharnas; shouting of slogans or making of speeches; carrying of firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats or similar articles, Delhi Police said.
Citizens, visitors and all stakeholders have been advised to strictly comply with the order and refrain from any unauthorised gathering or prohibited activity, Police said, warning that violation shall invite legal action under Section 223 BNS, 2023 and other applicable provisions of law.
The decision was taken owing to heavy traffic and security concerns. The order issued by the administration clarified that Parliament Street and the adjoining areas are extremely busy areas, with a high volume of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Intelligence and administrative reports suggest that the unchecked holding of public meetings, processions, and demonstrations in this area could seriously disrupt traffic. Further, is a persistent fear of a threat to the safety of citizens and a disruption of public peace, sources said.
In its previos order, Delhi Police administration had clarified that this prohibitory order exempts the specific and mapped area of Jantar Mantar Road, falling under the Parliament Street sub-division, which is authorised for this purpose. However, the time limit for events at Jantar Mantar cannot be extended beyond 5 PM even with prior written permission. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating this order, Delhi Police had said.
11 Metro Stations Closed
Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed that the entry and exit at 11 metro stations including Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg. INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi will remain closed till further notice.
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 2, 2026
The entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed till further notice. However, interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, INA, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations:
1. Janpath
2. Patel Chowk
3. Central…
However, interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, INA, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations, DMRC said.
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