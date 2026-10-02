ETV Bharat / bharat

No Permission For Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest Against CEC; 11 Metro Stations Closed, Police Warn Of Action Against Public Meetings, Demonstrations

New Delhi: In view of the proposed protests by various organisations on Friday (October 2) demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, the Delhi police administration has taken strict measures to maintain law and order and public safety in the Parliament Street area, considered most sensitive and busiest zone in the national capital.

Officials said Police have denied permission for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Gandhi Jayanti and deployed additional security personnel in and around New Delhi to prevent any untoward incident.

The protest, called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, is scheduled to begin at 11 AM on Friday.

The organisers are seeking the resignation or impeachment of Kumar, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls and the conduct of elections. They have also raised concerns over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the SIR exercise, claiming it raises questions over the protection of citizens' voting rights.

Sources said AAP leaders and workers, members of the Indian Youth Congress and others are also expected to participate in the protest.

Notably, using the powers conferred under clause (b) of sub-section (1) of Section 70 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, an official written order was earlier issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Parliament Street, Ajay Sharma, imposing the provisions of Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023 (BNSS) throughout the area. This order, which came into effect on August 23, will remain in effect for 60 days, until October 21.

Reiterating the same, Delhi Police on Friday morning said that to ensure public safety, maintenance of public order and smooth traffic movement, a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS, 2023 is in force in New Delhi District.