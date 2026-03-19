ETV Bharat / bharat

‘No One Can Be Sure Whether A Movie Would Earn Profits Or Flop’: SC Nixes Criminal Proceedings Against Producer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed criminal proceedings for cheating against a producer after he failed to return money to a financer. A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Mishra said: "In our view, the Madras High Court overlooked that movie-making is a high-risk business. No one can be sure whether a movie would earn profits or would be a flop."

The bench said if one agrees to share profits in lieu of his investment in a movie, he takes the risk of a possible zero return. "Thus, the nature of the transaction between the parties was a crucial factor in determining whether the investor party should be allowed to bring in a criminal action or pursue civil remedies. Unfortunately, the High Court overlooked this vital aspect", it noted.

The bench said in order to constitute an offence of cheating, the intention to deceive should be in existence when the inducement was made. "It is necessary to show that a person had a fraudulent or dishonest intention at the time of making the promise. Mere failure to keep the promise subsequently cannot be the sole basis to presume that dishonest intention existed from the very beginning," said the bench as it set aside an order of the Madras High Court.

The bench said in the instant case, there is nothing to indicate that the appellant had a dishonest intention from the very beginning. "Had it been a case where the appellant had not made the movie despite borrowing funds to make one, an inference about the existence of a dishonest intention was permissible. However, here there is no allegation that the movie was not made. Rather, it was made and released," it said.

The bench said the prosecution's case itself is to the effect that further advance was taken to complete and release the movie. "However, when the complainant took objection to its release, the appellant issued post-dated cheques to repay the principal amount. Thus, those cheques were to discharge an existing liability and not by way of an inducement to take more money," it said.