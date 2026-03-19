‘No One Can Be Sure Whether A Movie Would Earn Profits Or Flop’: SC Nixes Criminal Proceedings Against Producer
The bench said if one agrees to share profits instead of their investment in a movie, he takes the risk of a possible zero return
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 19, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed criminal proceedings for cheating against a producer after he failed to return money to a financer. A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Mishra said: "In our view, the Madras High Court overlooked that movie-making is a high-risk business. No one can be sure whether a movie would earn profits or would be a flop."
The bench said if one agrees to share profits in lieu of his investment in a movie, he takes the risk of a possible zero return. "Thus, the nature of the transaction between the parties was a crucial factor in determining whether the investor party should be allowed to bring in a criminal action or pursue civil remedies. Unfortunately, the High Court overlooked this vital aspect", it noted.
The bench said in order to constitute an offence of cheating, the intention to deceive should be in existence when the inducement was made. "It is necessary to show that a person had a fraudulent or dishonest intention at the time of making the promise. Mere failure to keep the promise subsequently cannot be the sole basis to presume that dishonest intention existed from the very beginning," said the bench as it set aside an order of the Madras High Court.
The bench said in the instant case, there is nothing to indicate that the appellant had a dishonest intention from the very beginning. "Had it been a case where the appellant had not made the movie despite borrowing funds to make one, an inference about the existence of a dishonest intention was permissible. However, here there is no allegation that the movie was not made. Rather, it was made and released," it said.
The bench said the prosecution's case itself is to the effect that further advance was taken to complete and release the movie. "However, when the complainant took objection to its release, the appellant issued post-dated cheques to repay the principal amount. Thus, those cheques were to discharge an existing liability and not by way of an inducement to take more money," it said.
The bench said in the absence of allegations that the movie made profits, the complaint and the supporting materials failed to indicate that the appellant harboured a dishonest intention from inception.
The bench said the allegations only disclosed a civil cause of action, and the high court fell in error in not quashing the criminal proceedings.
V Ganesan was producing a movie and ran short of funds. He, therefore, requested the complainant to lend him money with the assurance that it would be returned by a share in profits to the extent of 30 per cent. Later, more money was lent on the promise of an additional 17 per cent share in profits.
Ultimately, two postdated cheques of ₹24 lakh each were issued by Ganesan to the complainant towards the return of the principal amount, which returned unpaid for insufficient funds in the account. It was alleged that the accused had cheated the complainant.
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