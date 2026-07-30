No Official 'Super El Niño' Category, But Weather System Could Intensify By End of 2026: Govt
IMD expects El Niño to intensify through 2026, while continuing round-the-clock monitoring and issuing impact-based weather warnings, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday clarified that there is no officially recognised category called a "Super El Niño", even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projects that the ongoing El Niño conditions are likely to intensify and could reach a very strong stage by the end of 2026.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh said neither the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) nor the IMD officially defines a "Super El Niño" category. Instead, El Niño events are operationally classified as weak, moderate, strong or very strong based on the magnitude of sea surface temperature anomalies over the equatorial central Pacific Ocean.
According to the IMD, El Niño conditions developed during the 2026 southwest monsoon season. The phenomenon remained weak in June before strengthening to a moderate phase in July.
The weather agency expects El Niño to intensify further during the October–December 2026 period and said it may reach the very strong category. However, the government cautioned that the exact intensity of the event and its impact on India will depend on the evolution of coupled ocean-atmosphere conditions, with El Niño being only one of several factors influencing the country's weather.
The IMD continues to closely monitor the evolution of El Niño and other climate drivers, issuing regular seasonal and monthly forecasts, extended-range outlooks, and weather advisories to the Central and State governments as well as other stakeholders.
The department also provides daily Impact-Based Forecasts (IBFs) and risk-based warnings with a seven-day validity period through multiple communication channels. These advisories are used by disaster management authorities, state governments, district administrations and other agencies to support preparedness and response measures against adverse weather events.
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