ETV Bharat / bharat

No Official 'Super El Niño' Category, But Weather System Could Intensify By End of 2026: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday clarified that there is no officially recognised category called a "Super El Niño", even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projects that the ongoing El Niño conditions are likely to intensify and could reach a very strong stage by the end of 2026.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh said neither the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) nor the IMD officially defines a "Super El Niño" category. Instead, El Niño events are operationally classified as weak, moderate, strong or very strong based on the magnitude of sea surface temperature anomalies over the equatorial central Pacific Ocean.

According to the IMD, El Niño conditions developed during the 2026 southwest monsoon season. The phenomenon remained weak in June before strengthening to a moderate phase in July.