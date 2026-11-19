Centre Tells Supreme Court It Has No Objection If Ex-SC Judge Acts As Mediator In KG Basin Dispute
The top court was hearing the appeals of Reliance Industries Ltd, BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd and Niko (NECO) Ltd against a Delhi High Court verdict.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 19, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has no objection to former top court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai acting as the sole mediator in the Krishna-Godavari basin gas migration dispute involving Reliance Industries and others.
The submission was made by Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The AG said that Justice Desai had some apprehension that the government had an objection to her mediating the dispute.
"We had conveyed to her Ladyship that the government has no reservation,” the top-most law officer said. The CJI said that the concurrence of both sides was obtained for Justice Desai's appointment as mediator.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a party, said that besides Justice Desai, there were supposed to be two domain experts on the mediation panel. The bench was informed that the government has proposed the name of a former petroleum secretary as a domain expert. Sibal said that though he has no objection to the former official, he should not be there if he has acted in his official capacity in this case.
“The Attorney General has assured us,” Sibal said, adding that they wanted an amicable resolution of this aspect. On October 30, the apex court appointed former top court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai as sole mediator in a matter regarding the Krishna-Godavari basin gas migration dispute involving Reliance Industries and others, noting that the parties had assured full cooperation to the mediator.
On May 20, the top court declined Reliance Industries' submission to put the hearing in the Krishna-Godavari basin gas migration dispute on hold while the company and two other foreign firms sought mediation or conciliation with the Centre for an amicable resolution.
The top court was hearing the appeals of RIL (Reliance Industries Ltd), BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd and Niko (NECO) Ltd against a Delhi High Court verdict that set aside an arbitral award in their favour in the gas migration dispute with the Centre.
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