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Centre Tells Supreme Court It Has No Objection If Ex-SC Judge Acts As Mediator In KG Basin Dispute

Supreme Court ( File/IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has no objection to former top court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai acting as the sole mediator in the Krishna-Godavari basin gas migration dispute involving Reliance Industries and others.

The submission was made by Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The AG said that Justice Desai had some apprehension that the government had an objection to her mediating the dispute.

"We had conveyed to her Ladyship that the government has no reservation,” the top-most law officer said. The CJI said that the concurrence of both sides was obtained for Justice Desai's appointment as mediator. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a party, said that besides Justice Desai, there were supposed to be two domain experts on the mediation panel. The bench was informed that the government has proposed the name of a former petroleum secretary as a domain expert. Sibal said that though he has no objection to the former official, he should not be there if he has acted in his official capacity in this case.