'No New Mining Leases In Aravali Hills, Prepare Plan For Sustainable Mining': SC To Centre
The Aravali Hills and Ranges are spread across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 20, 2025 at 8:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to prepare a comprehensive management plan for sustainable mining (MPSM) before allowing any new mining activity in the ecologically fragile region of 'Aravali Hills and Ranges'.
The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. Aravali Hills and Ranges are spread across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The Aravali Range spanning across the aforesaid four states is one of the oldest geological features on planet Earth. It is one of the oldest fold mountains in India. It is rich in wildlife, flora and fauna, and significantly influences the climate and biodiversity across north India.
The bench said: "We are of the considered view that it may not be in the interest of ecology and environment if further mining activities are permitted to be carried out without a body of experts, such as ICFRE, examining the issue of protection of the conservation areas".
"The MPSM will provide adequate data on the basis of geo-referenced ecological assessment and identify the areas which have wildlife and other high eco-sensitive areas, which are required to be conserved. The MPSM will also provide data as to how sustainable mining is to be conducted", said the bench, in a judgment delivered today.
The bench said MPSM for Saranda has emphasised the need for identification of critical wildlife habitats, corridors linking critical wildlife habitats, rich forests and such other important forest areas in Saranda Forest, which need to be protected and conserved for posterity and are considered as ecologically important and may be considered as inviolate for iron ore mining.
"We are, therefore, of the considered opinion that if such an MPSM is carried out for the Aravali Hills and Ranges, it can also identify the areas where sustainable mining activities could be permitted. We therefore find that it will be appropriate to prepare a management plan, in the nature of MPSM for Sarandha, for the Aravali Hills and Ranges. The MoEF&CC, if necessary, can also consider preparing MPSM for each of the districts in the Aravali Hills and Ranges. However, while doing that, it should be ensured that the continuity and integrity of the Aravali Hills and Ranges is maintained", said the top court.
The bench refused to impose any ban on the present legal mining activities, which are already being undertaken in the Aravali Hills and Ranges. The bench said a complete ban on mining could, as was seen in the said case, lead to illegal mining activities being carried out, creation of land/mining mafias and criminalisation.
The issue of conflicting definitions of the Aravali Hills and Ranges across the states led to regulatory gaps and illegal mining. The top court, to address this issue, had earlier constituted a high-level committee.
"We accept the recommendations made by the Committee with regard to the definition of Aravali Hills and Ranges given by MoEF&CC. We further accept the recommendations with regard to the prohibition of mining in core/inviolate areas with exceptions as carved out in paragraph... of the committee's report", said the bench.
The bench directed the Centre to prepare a MPSM through ICFRE for the entire Aravali's, i.e., understood as the continuous geological ridge extending from Gujarat to Delhi on the lines of the MPSM for Saranda.
Regarding Aravali’s MPSM, the bench said identify permissible areas for mining, ecologically sensitive, conservation-critical and restoration priority areas within the Aravali landscape where mining shall be strictly prohibited or permitted only under exceptional and scientifically justified circumstances.
"Incorporate a thorough analysis of cumulative environmental impacts and the ecological carrying capacity of the region; and include detailed post-mining restoration and rehabilitation measures. We further direct that till the MPSM is finalised by the MoEF&CC through ICFRE, no new mining leases should be granted", said the bench.
