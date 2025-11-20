ETV Bharat / bharat

'No New Mining Leases In Aravali Hills, Prepare Plan For Sustainable Mining': SC To Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to prepare a comprehensive management plan for sustainable mining (MPSM) before allowing any new mining activity in the ecologically fragile region of 'Aravali Hills and Ranges'.

The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. Aravali Hills and Ranges are spread across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The Aravali Range spanning across the aforesaid four states is one of the oldest geological features on planet Earth. It is one of the oldest fold mountains in India. It is rich in wildlife, flora and fauna, and significantly influences the climate and biodiversity across north India.

The bench said: "We are of the considered view that it may not be in the interest of ecology and environment if further mining activities are permitted to be carried out without a body of experts, such as ICFRE, examining the issue of protection of the conservation areas".

"The MPSM will provide adequate data on the basis of geo-referenced ecological assessment and identify the areas which have wildlife and other high eco-sensitive areas, which are required to be conserved. The MPSM will also provide data as to how sustainable mining is to be conducted", said the bench, in a judgment delivered today.

The bench said MPSM for Saranda has emphasised the need for identification of critical wildlife habitats, corridors linking critical wildlife habitats, rich forests and such other important forest areas in Saranda Forest, which need to be protected and conserved for posterity and are considered as ecologically important and may be considered as inviolate for iron ore mining.

"We are, therefore, of the considered opinion that if such an MPSM is carried out for the Aravali Hills and Ranges, it can also identify the areas where sustainable mining activities could be permitted. We therefore find that it will be appropriate to prepare a management plan, in the nature of MPSM for Sarandha, for the Aravali Hills and Ranges. The MoEF&CC, if necessary, can also consider preparing MPSM for each of the districts in the Aravali Hills and Ranges. However, while doing that, it should be ensured that the continuity and integrity of the Aravali Hills and Ranges is maintained", said the top court.