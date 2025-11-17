‘No More Visas For Single Women,’ Says Punjab Sikh Body After Woman’s Marriage, Conversion In Pakistan
The move comes following a woman from Kapurtala, who entered Pakistan with a pilgrims' group, converted to Islam, and married a local man
Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has said that it will not take any action on the visa applications of single woman pilgrims to travel to Pakistan.
The move comes following reports of Sarabjeet Kaur from Punjab’s Kapurtala, who entered the Punjab province of Pakistan with a pilgrims' group earlier this month, has converted to Islam, and married a local Muslim man whom she had met on social media.
Briefing about the decision, SGPC Secretary Pratap Singh said,” From now on, the committee will not take any action on Pakistan visa applications of single women. The SGPC has been trying in the past to ensure that no single woman is given a visa to go to Pakistan”.
“Media reports are saying that Sarabjit Kaur, who took refuge in Pakistan, has changed her name and got married there, which makes it clear that she had previous relations there. Why did the investigating agencies not get information about this activity on time?,' he asked.
Kaur, 48, a native of Amanipur village in Kapurthala, was among around 2,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims who travelled to Pakistan via the Wagah border to attend the festivities related to the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The pilgrims returned home on November 13, but Kaur was found missing.
“Kaur contracted marriage with Nasir Hussain of Sheikhupura district, some 50 kms from Lahore, a day after her arrival in Pakistan on November 4 and declared that she converted to Islam and married out of free will,” PTI reported on November 15, quoting a senior police officer in Lahore. “The couple has gone into hiding and police are searching for them,” the police officer added.
The SGPC secretary further said that whatever Sarabjit Kaur has done by going with the group on the pretext of a religious pilgrimage is highly condemnable. “It has not only defamed the name of Sarabjit Kaur's family, the district, but also tarnished the image of Punjab,” he said.
A copy of her Nikah nama (marriage certificate) available with PTI, shows Kaur (whose Muslim name now is Noor) married Nasir Hussain, a resident of Sheikhupura's Farooqabad area. In a video circulated on social media, Kaur said she “loves” Nasir Hussain and that she knew him for nine years through social media. She said she is a divorcee and wanted to marry him.
In the court of judicial magistrate Muhammad Khalid Mahmood Warriach, Kaur said no one has abducted her and she is “happily married to Nasir Hussain,” the video showed. Kaur's case is not the first such incident.
In 2018, Kiran Bala from Hoshiarpur district was part of a jatha to Pakistan and went missing there. Later, she converted to Islam and married a Pakistani man, after which she was renamed Amna Bibi. She had left her three children behind. Her husband had died in 2013. (With inputs from agencies).
