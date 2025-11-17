ETV Bharat / bharat

‘No More Visas For Single Women,’ Says Punjab Sikh Body After Woman’s Marriage, Conversion In Pakistan

Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has said that it will not take any action on the visa applications of single woman pilgrims to travel to Pakistan.

The move comes following reports of Sarabjeet Kaur from Punjab’s Kapurtala, who entered the Punjab province of Pakistan with a pilgrims' group earlier this month, has converted to Islam, and married a local Muslim man whom she had met on social media.

Briefing about the decision, SGPC Secretary Pratap Singh said,” From now on, the committee will not take any action on Pakistan visa applications of single women. The SGPC has been trying in the past to ensure that no single woman is given a visa to go to Pakistan”.

“Media reports are saying that Sarabjit Kaur, who took refuge in Pakistan, has changed her name and got married there, which makes it clear that she had previous relations there. Why did the investigating agencies not get information about this activity on time?,' he asked.

Kaur, 48, a native of Amanipur village in Kapurthala, was among around 2,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims who travelled to Pakistan via the Wagah border to attend the festivities related to the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The pilgrims returned home on November 13, but Kaur was found missing.