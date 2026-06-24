ETV Bharat / bharat

No More Painful Walks: Maniki Begins A New Chapter Of Healing At Vantara

Maniki's condition came to public attention after a video showed her limping painfully along a highway in Assam. (ETV Bharat via Vantara)

Recognising that Maniki required sustained hospital-based care, her owner, Ruchi Chetia, wrote to the Supreme Court-appointed committee for rescue and care of suffering wild animals, requesting that she be transferred to Vantara for advanced treatment and long-term care, the statement added.

Maniki's condition came to public attention after a video showed her limping painfully along a highway in Assam while being taken for medical care. Deeply moved by her sufferings, citizens, animal welfare advocates, and the general public came together to seek urgent support for her care. Petitions were signed, appeals were made, as her condition became a matter of collective concern, a statement issued by Vantara said.

Jamnagar: Maniki, the jumbo who has recently been shifted to Jamnagar's Vantara, walked effortlessly for 48 years. However, a long-standing deformity in her left front leg affected her gait and mobility in recent years. Her suffering was exacerbated by age-related health concerns, infected wounds, impaired vision in one eye, dehydration, and poor body condition.

With the necessary approvals from the committee and the governments of Assam and Gujarat, Mainiki has found her new home in Vantara, where she will receive advanced hospital care, sustained treatment, and a permanent home designed around her comfort and well-being.

"Maniki's health report indicates that she requires comprehensive veterinary attention in a protected and specialised care environment. Her impaired gait, lameness, dehydration, poor body condition, infected wounds, and other health concerns make a structured long-term treatment plan essential," a Vantara spokesperson said.

He said the immediate priorities include pain management through medication, hydrotherapy, and acupuncture, along with wound care and nutritional rehabilitation, all guided by her welfare and recovery needs. "We are grateful to the authorities for their timely intervention and to Ruchi Chetia for his informed decision, which helped enable Maniki’s transfer to Vantara for the urgent care she requires," he added.

Her the immediate priorities include pain management through medication, hydrotherapy, and acupuncture, along with wound care and nutritional rehabilitation. (ETV Bharat via Vantara)

With soft soil and natural substrates to ease pressure on her injured leg, access to natural ponds that can help relieve the weight on her limbs, opportunities to forage naturally, and the companionship of other elephants, she will receive the care, comfort, and dignity she needs every day, he said further.

Maniki's rescue is a reminder that collective voice, responsible choices, and coordinated efforts can change the course of an animal's life. With the necessary support and approvals, Maniki now has the opportunity for a safer and more comfortable future.