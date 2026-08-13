ETV Bharat / bharat

'No More Free Parking': Parking Outside Home Could Cost Rs 25,000 A Year In Bengaluru

Under Rule 13, public parking would no longer be free, except for bicycles and autorickshaws parked at designated stands. Roads would be classified into A, B and C categories based on factors including commercial intensity.



On-street parking for cars is proposed at Rs 80 per hour on Category A roads, Rs 60 on Category B roads and Rs 40 on Category C roads. Two-wheelers would be charged Rs 40, Rs 30 and Rs 20 respectively. Charges could increase for parking beyond two hours, while peak-hour rates may be raised by 1.5 times.



Off-street monthly parking rates range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 for cars, depending on the road category. A 50 per cent concession is proposed for monthly off-street parking between 8 pm and 8 am.



The rules also have major implications for residential areas. Building bylaws require vehicles to be parked within private compounds or garages. Residents without such space who park cars on public roads would need residential parking permits costing Rs 15,000 annually for small cars, Rs 20,000 for sedans and Rs 25,000 for SUVs, apart from administrative charges.



Permits would be issued only where sufficient road width is available. After parking, between four and six metres of carriageway must remain available for traffic, along with 1.8-metre footpaths on both sides. GBA marshals would inspect the location before approval. The draft also proposes no-parking zones within 150 metres of Metro and suburban railway stations, with scope for extending them to 500 metres. Parking would be prohibited within 100 metres of major signalised junctions, within 25 metres of bus stops and on footpaths.



Illegal roadside parking could attract fines of Rs 500 for cars and Rs 300 for two-wheelers. Footpath parking could invite penalties of Rs 1,000 and Rs 600 respectively. Private parking operators could also be authorised to clamp or tow vehicles from no-parking areas, with video recording mandatory before towing.



Commercial establishments that convert approved basement parking into shops or warehouses, forcing customers to park on roads, could face a Rs 5,000 weekly penalty. Failure to restore parking within a month could lead to cancellation of occupancy certificates and trade licences.



The draft also offers incentives to create private parking facilities. Vacant sites providing surface parking for at least 15 cars could receive a 50 per cent property tax exemption, while multi-level or mechanised facilities accommodating 30 to 200 cars could qualify for 100 per cent exemption from property tax and service charges. Owners could operate such facilities themselves or lease land to civic authorities for three to 15 years.



While the government aims to bring order to Bengaluru’s parking system and ease congestion, the proposed charges, particularly residential permit fees, could add a substantial financial burden on vehicle owners if the rules are finalised.

