'No Meetings, No Coordination': CPI's D Raja Echoes Omar Abdullah's Concern Over INDIA Bloc Functioning
CPI General Secretary D. Raja urged the INDIA bloc parties to introspect following poor coordination and election setbacks in Bihar.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has echoed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s remarks over the functioning of the INDIA bloc, saying there is a “lack of coordination” among member parties.
“As of now, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress chief, is the chairperson of the INDIA bloc. But no meetings are being called, and there is a lack of coordination,” Raja said. “My party is appealing to all parties in the bloc to do introspection. We need to see what lessons we draw from the Haryana, Maharashtra, and Bihar elections.”
Citing the Bihar elections as an example of the bloc’s shortcomings, Raja said, “There was no proper seat-sharing, no proper joint campaign, and no coordination. These are the issues we must reflect on, and that is why Mr. Omar Abdullah and what he said must be taken seriously.”
VIDEO | Delhi: On J&K CM Omar Abdullah’s “INDIA bloc is on life support” remark, CPI General Secretary D. Raja says, " ...as of now, mallikarjun kharge, the congress chief, is the chairperson of the india bloc. but no meetings are being called, and there is a lack of coordination.… pic.twitter.com/AdfKNu76Bu— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2025
He described Abdullah as “one of the serious persons in the INDIA bloc” who has expressed “serious concerns about the way the bloc is functioning.”
“The objective of the INDIA bloc was to save India and defeat the BJP, with a common resolve shown by secular parties coming together. But the concern is that it is not functioning as per its objectives,” Raja added.
The INDIA bloc is a coalition of secular parties formed to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections.
On Saturday, Abdullah said the opposition INDIA bloc was “on life support” and had to decide whether it was a proper national alliance or a loose group of state-based parties.
Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, the National Conference Vice President claimed the opposition alliance was struggling to keep pace with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also blamed the INDIA bloc for driving seasoned politician Nitish Kumar to the BJP-led NDA, which he said led to the loss in the Bihar polls.
“I believe that we pushed Nitish Kumar back into the arms of the NDA,” Abdullah said at the Summit.
Abdullah, whose National Conference party holds power in J&K and has been part of the opposition bloc, recalled being part of a meeting where Kumar was snubbed for the post of the convenor of the alliance.
