'No Meetings, No Coordination': CPI's D Raja Echoes Omar Abdullah's Concern Over INDIA Bloc Functioning

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has echoed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s remarks over the functioning of the INDIA bloc, saying there is a “lack of coordination” among member parties.

“As of now, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress chief, is the chairperson of the INDIA bloc. But no meetings are being called, and there is a lack of coordination,” Raja said. “My party is appealing to all parties in the bloc to do introspection. We need to see what lessons we draw from the Haryana, Maharashtra, and Bihar elections.”

Citing the Bihar elections as an example of the bloc’s shortcomings, Raja said, “There was no proper seat-sharing, no proper joint campaign, and no coordination. These are the issues we must reflect on, and that is why Mr. Omar Abdullah and what he said must be taken seriously.”

He described Abdullah as “one of the serious persons in the INDIA bloc” who has expressed “serious concerns about the way the bloc is functioning.”