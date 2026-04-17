ETV Bharat / bharat

No Man's Land: Along Bengal's 100 Km-Long Unfenced Border With Bangladesh, Locals Plead For Barbed Wires

Jalpaiguri: Along India's open border with Bangladesh in North Bengal, men claim they spend sleepless nights in their cowsheds to guard their cattle, while women tremble with insecurity, as miscreants from across the border unleash havoc in their hamlets in the darkness of night. On the eve of the 2026 Assembly elections, they have just one, earnest plea: Regardless of which party forms the government in the state, they must install barbed-wire fencing along the border with speed.

During his election campaign visits, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly emphasised the need to halt infiltration. He alleges that the only reason the erection of border fencing is delayed is the lack of cooperation from the state government. That, inevitably, fetches a strong counter from the ruling party in the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC), which claims Bangladeshi miscreants wouldn't dare to unleash such violence along the border without the tacit support of the BSF (Border Security Force), which reports to the Home Minister.

All Along The Watchtower

The BSF oversees the security of five districts in North Bengal — Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and North and South Dinajpur — that border Bangladesh. Its North Bengal Frontier unit covers a stretch of 936.4 km along this border, of which 879.074 km is over land, while around 53 km is over rivers and water bodies. A stretch of over 100 km of this sector currently lacks barbed-wire fencing.

In several locations, the presence of rivers and water bodies makes the installation of fencing infeasible, while allegations persist that in certain areas, the erection of barbed wire fencing is being hindered by land acquisition disputes.

Sachin Shil, a resident of Maringadanga under the South Berubari Gram Panchayat in Jalpaiguri district, said: “We want barbed-wire fencing to be erected along this open border. Our security must be guaranteed. Whichever party comes to power, they must ensure that fencing is put in place. Miscreants from Bangladesh smuggle cattle herds along this route, and in the process, destroy our standing crops.”

Tulsi Sharma, another local, says, “Out here, people from Bangladesh cross over regularly. Sometimes, the BSF apprehends them, but often they fail to do so. We live in constant fear, never knowing when some mishap might occur. We want security. We are asking for a barbed wire fence.”