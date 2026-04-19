ETV Bharat / bharat

No LPG Shortage, Says Govt After 53.5 Lakh Cylinders Delivered In A Day

New Delhi: The government on Sunday said it is ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply and closely monitoring maritime safety amid the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia, even as an Indian-flagged crude tanker safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

"Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal against bookings with more than 53.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered yesterday," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, underlining that there is no disruption in household supply.

The update comes as tensions in West Asia continue to impact global energy routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for oil shipments. Reassuring citizens, the Ministry said, "Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Govt is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG."

The government added that it has ensured "100% supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport)," even as it undertakes supply rationalisation and demand management measures.

Highlighting changing consumption patterns, the Ministry noted that "more than 39,000 PNG consumers surrendered their LPG connections via MYPNGD.in," indicating a shift towards piped natural gas.

It also pointed to a sharp rise in auto LPG consumption, stating that "avg. Auto LPG sale by PSU OMCs in the month of April-26 (till 17.04.26) is around 305 MT/day against the avg. of 177 MT/day during Feb-26."