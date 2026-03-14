ETV Bharat / bharat

'No LPG Shortage': Govt Urges People To Avoid Panic Booking, Use Digital Platforms

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday assured citizens that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders, petrol, or diesel in the country and urged people to avoid panic bookings and unnecessary visits to gas distributors.

Speaking on the current supply situation in an inter-ministerial press briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, appealed to consumers to make use of digital platforms for LPG cylinder bookings instead of visiting distributors in person.

She said oil marketing companies continue to deliver cylinders directly to consumers' homes and there is no need for people to stand in queues or visit distribution centres. "There is no need for panic—neither for booking nor for cylinders," she said.

Addressing complaints about failed bookings, Sharma clarified that LPG refill requests are governed by a minimum gap rule. In urban areas, consumers can place the next booking only after 25 days from the last delivery, while in rural areas the gap is 45 days. "If booking is attempted before this period is completed, the request will not be processed," she explained.

The official also highlighted that state governments and district administrations are responsible for monitoring LPG supply and ensuring smooth distribution. She noted that several states have already held review meetings to assess the situation, citing initiatives taken by the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Goa.