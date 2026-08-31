Goods Train Loco Pilots Should Not Be Deployed For Rajdhani, Shatabdi And Duronto Express Trains: Railways
Railway Board said if regular LPs are not available, then crew should be arranged by withdrawing regular LPs from their scheduled links, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railways has directed the authorities that under no circumstance Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express premium trains be operated by loco pilots (goods).
The instructions follow the Railway Board's concerns over the deployment of LP (G) to operate passenger trains. Recently, a passenger train experienced a “Signal Passed At Danger” (SPAD) incident at Sitarampur Station in the Asansol Division of the Eastern Railway zone on July 29, 2026.
The Railway Board said that if regular LPs are not available, then crew should be arranged by withdrawing regular LPs from their scheduled links, rather than assigning LP (G) to these premium services. They emphasised that Mail and Express trains, including diverted Mail and Express services, should generally be operated by LPs (mail/passenger) in cases where an LP (mail/passenger) is not available.
To prevent this practice, the authorities have been asked to review the existing crew-booking system. Officials were specifically directed to examine the booking of Train Operating Duties (TODs) through the Crew Management System (CMS) and ensure that the crew lobby concerned receives advance information.
Ram Sharan, central president of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat, “The shortage of loco pilots is not limited to a particular category but is being felt across different categories, including Loco Pilot (Goods) and Loco Pilot (Passenger). When there is a shortage of LPs (P), the Railways often resorts to ‘officiating’ arrangements, under which loco pilots from a lower category are temporarily assigned duties of a higher category.”
He stated that, for example, if there is a shortage of LPs (P), the Railways can make an officiating arrangement by assigning an LP (G) to perform LP (P) duties. However, the employee must be given the prescribed financial benefit for working in the higher category. If someone is working in a higher category, they continue to receive the benefit for performing those duties.
He said the shortage has become particularly challenging because even LPs assigned to Mail and Express services are being stretched to meet operational requirements. “Suppose a Mail/Express LP is already operating a train running at 130 kmph. Ideally, they should not be diverted for additional duties, but everyone knows how severe the staff shortage is in the Railways. We have repeatedly raised the issue of how many staff are actually available in each category and how many trains are being assigned to them. In some cases, a loco pilot is being given 12 or even 13 train duties,” he said.
The railway officials explained that the objective is to enable the generation of traffic advance advice and ensure that the crew members are booked strictly according to the category of train they are required to operate. The directions are significant as the Railway Board seeks to ensure that appropriate categories of trained and experienced LPs are deployed for passenger services, particularly premium trains, following the Sitarampur incident.
Suraj Kaushik, a railway staffer, told ETV Bharat, “While Railway Board orders are issued from time to time on various safety and operational matters, there are instances where officials allegedly bypass these instructions while managing train operations.”
“These are orders issued by the Railways, but the officials often keep doing things in their own way and bypass safety provisions. For instance, the Railways may issue an order for overall screening of drivers or loco pilots, and such instructions continue to be issued. But sometimes the instructions being followed at the field level differ from what the Railways have instructed,” he said.
Asked whether loco pilots or their representatives have ever written to the authorities or protested against such practices, he said that employees do raise such issues whenever they face problems in their service.
What Railway Rules Say
A Loco Pilot (Goods) cannot be routinely assigned to Mail/ Express trains just because of crew shortage. They must be promoted, authorised, and certified for that category.
The Zonal Railways are asked to follow these instructions: Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto Express should not be run by LP (G) under any circumstances. If necessary, trains should be run by withdrawing regular LPs from their scheduled links. Generally, Mail, Express trains and diverted Mail/Express trains should be run by LP (M/P). If LP (M/P) is not available to work these trains, all divisions should prepare a panel of an adequate number of LP (G) holding ‘A’ Grade. Then, this panel of such LP (G) should be drawn after duly screening them by Traction and Safety Officers (Operating Wing).
What Railway Experts Think
“The train movement cannot simply be stopped because of a shortage of loco pilots, and the Railways must continue its operations. As far as goods loco pilots are concerned, they are primarily assigned to goods trains, although there are times when they have to be used for other services as well. In exceptional circumstances, a goods loco pilot may be directly assigned to operate a mail/express train when the designated mail/passenger loco pilot is not available, particularly if the shortage occurs in a particular section,” B C Sharma, a retired senior railway official, told ETV Bharat.
“It happens only in certain cases. If the loco pilot required for a mail/express train is not available, or there is no suitable crew available in a particular section, the available loco pilot may be assigned the duty so that train movement does not come to a halt,” he said.
“When a loco pilot passes a signal at danger, disciplinary action is taken against the employee. However, such incidents can also put passengers and railway operations at risk. The loco pilot faces punishment. But the issue is not limited to the individual. Passengers are also put at risk, along with the train and the entire railway operation,” Somnath Malik, who retired from Railways as superintendent, told ETV Bharat. “The long-term solution is to fill vacancies regularly rather than allowing sanctioned posts to remain vacant for years. The railway staff have been demanding that whenever vacancies arise, recruitment should be conducted regularly. Every year, 20,000 to 40,000 posts become vacant, and these positions should be filled through regular recruitment.”
“Nearly 1.5 lakh operational posts have remained vacant over the past five to six years. These vacancies are spread across several critical categories, including loco pilots, guards, train managers, station masters and other operational staff, as these are essential posts without which railway operations cannot function properly,” Malik said.
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