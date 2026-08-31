ETV Bharat / bharat

Goods Train Loco Pilots Should Not Be Deployed For Rajdhani, Shatabdi And Duronto Express Trains: Railways

New Delhi: The Railways has directed the authorities that under no circumstance Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express premium trains be operated by loco pilots (goods).

The instructions follow the Railway Board's concerns over the deployment of LP (G) to operate passenger trains. Recently, a passenger train experienced a “Signal Passed At Danger” (SPAD) incident at Sitarampur Station in the Asansol Division of the Eastern Railway zone on July 29, 2026.

The Railway Board said that if regular LPs are not available, then crew should be arranged by withdrawing regular LPs from their scheduled links, rather than assigning LP (G) to these premium services. They emphasised that Mail and Express trains, including diverted Mail and Express services, should generally be operated by LPs (mail/passenger) in cases where an LP (mail/passenger) is not available.

To prevent this practice, the authorities have been asked to review the existing crew-booking system. Officials were specifically directed to examine the booking of Train Operating Duties (TODs) through the Crew Management System (CMS) and ensure that the crew lobby concerned receives advance information.

Ram Sharan, central president of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat, “The shortage of loco pilots is not limited to a particular category but is being felt across different categories, including Loco Pilot (Goods) and Loco Pilot (Passenger). When there is a shortage of LPs (P), the Railways often resorts to ‘officiating’ arrangements, under which loco pilots from a lower category are temporarily assigned duties of a higher category.”

He stated that, for example, if there is a shortage of LPs (P), the Railways can make an officiating arrangement by assigning an LP (G) to perform LP (P) duties. However, the employee must be given the prescribed financial benefit for working in the higher category. If someone is working in a higher category, they continue to receive the benefit for performing those duties.

He said the shortage has become particularly challenging because even LPs assigned to Mail and Express services are being stretched to meet operational requirements. “Suppose a Mail/Express LP is already operating a train running at 130 kmph. Ideally, they should not be diverted for additional duties, but everyone knows how severe the staff shortage is in the Railways. We have repeatedly raised the issue of how many staff are actually available in each category and how many trains are being assigned to them. In some cases, a loco pilot is being given 12 or even 13 train duties,” he said.

The railway officials explained that the objective is to enable the generation of traffic advance advice and ensure that the crew members are booked strictly according to the category of train they are required to operate. The directions are significant as the Railway Board seeks to ensure that appropriate categories of trained and experienced LPs are deployed for passenger services, particularly premium trains, following the Sitarampur incident.

Suraj Kaushik, a railway staffer, told ETV Bharat, “While Railway Board orders are issued from time to time on various safety and operational matters, there are instances where officials allegedly bypass these instructions while managing train operations.”

“These are orders issued by the Railways, but the officials often keep doing things in their own way and bypass safety provisions. For instance, the Railways may issue an order for overall screening of drivers or loco pilots, and such instructions continue to be issued. But sometimes the instructions being followed at the field level differ from what the Railways have instructed,” he said.