ETV Bharat / bharat

No Lessons Learnt From Earlier NEET Paper Leak: SC Seeks Centre's Response

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said no lessons were learnt by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from the earlier NEET paper leak, while seeking a response from the Centre, NTA and CBI on pleas for replacing the testing agency with a robust and autonomous body to conduct the medical entrance exam.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.

The bench directed that copy of petitions be served to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta besides other parties and asked the NTA, which is responsible for conducting the NEET exam, to file an affidavit by Thursday on compliance of directions issued by the court in 2024.

"It's sad that they have not learnt their lessons. The matter travelled to this court earlier also. There was a committee, a monitoring committee which made some recommendations and they were accepted. We want NTA to file an affidavit on the steps taken for compliance of recommendations suggested by the committee,” the bench said.