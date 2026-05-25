No Lessons Learnt From Earlier NEET Paper Leak: SC Seeks Centre's Response
FAIMA has urged Supreme Court to direct restructuring or replacement of NTA with a robust and autonomous system to conduct NEET UG exam.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 25, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said no lessons were learnt by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from the earlier NEET paper leak, while seeking a response from the Centre, NTA and CBI on pleas for replacing the testing agency with a robust and autonomous body to conduct the medical entrance exam.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.
The bench directed that copy of petitions be served to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta besides other parties and asked the NTA, which is responsible for conducting the NEET exam, to file an affidavit by Thursday on compliance of directions issued by the court in 2024.
"It's sad that they have not learnt their lessons. The matter travelled to this court earlier also. There was a committee, a monitoring committee which made some recommendations and they were accepted. We want NTA to file an affidavit on the steps taken for compliance of recommendations suggested by the committee,” the bench said.
The bench issued notice on a plea filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), filed through lawyer Tanvi Dubey. The apex court said it is tagging all the similar matters together.
The medical body urged the Supreme Court to direct the restructuring or replacement of the NTA with a robust and autonomous system to conduct NEET UG, citing a “direct assault” on the fundamental rights of over 22.7 lakh students due to recurring paper leaks.
The undergraduate-level National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), held on May 3 by the NTA for admissions to medical education programmes, was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak, which the CBI is now probing.
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