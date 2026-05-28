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No Lapses Will Be Tolerated: Pradhan At CBSE Review Meeting On Class 12 Evaluation

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that issues faced by students are resolved in a timely, transparent and student-friendly manner.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) headquarters here, Pradhan said any lapses or negligence, whether within or outside the system, will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken in such cases.

The meeting came after the CBSE defended its digital evaluation system, saying the On Screen Marking System (OSM) process was backed by a "secure and robust IT platform".

The board said that the platform has been "tested and certified through empanelled security audits" and is supported by a "robust digital infrastructure" with multiple quality checks and safeguards for secure scanning and processing of answer books.

Held at the board's headquarters in Dwarka, the meeting was attended by School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh, directors of IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur, and senior officials from the Ministry of Education, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, public sector banks and CBSE, the ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, the minister directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that issues faced by students are resolved in a timely, transparent and student-friendly manner," the statement said.

Pradhan reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability and a student-centric examination system, while assuring students and parents that all genuine concerns would be addressed effectively and expeditiously.

The minister reviewed the progress of post-result services with a focus on strengthening student support systems, improving the evaluation and monitoring framework, enhancing the CBSE digital platform, and making examination-related services more accessible and efficient for students.

He was apprised that nearly 18 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations this year, involving around 98 lakh answer sheets and nearly 40 crore scanned pages. So far, approximately four lakh students have accessed around 11 lakh scanned answer sheets through the portal.

Reiterating that students' interests remain the government's foremost priority, Pradhan assured strict action against any lapses and stated that no negligence, whether within or outside the system, would be tolerated, the statement said.

The minister also took note of reports related to login access issues, heavy server load and payment-related difficulties on the post-examination services portal.

According to the ministry, an expert technical team comprising professors from IIT Madras and specialists in digital systems has been tasked with reviewing portal stability, server capacity, login management and payment gateway integration to ensure seamless and uninterrupted services for students.

"The Ministry of Education is closely monitoring the situation," the statement said.

The review meeting came amid a political row over alleged discrepancies in the CBSE examination system after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that the Class 12 examination results had been marred by "massive irregularities".

Gandhi demanded an independent judicial inquiry and constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unearth the truth behind the "entire scam". He also alleged that a firm with a murky past in Telangana was handed the contract by CBSE for digital evaluation of answer books.

Pradhan said this was the first time CBSE had implemented the system on such a large scale and acknowledged that some discrepancies had come to notice.