'No Justification' For Terrorism And 'No Double Standards' In Addressing It: Rajnath Singh At SCO
The Defence Minister said that terrorism radicalises societies and deprives youth of the opportunities they deserve.
By PTI
Published : October 20, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Dushanbe: India on Tuesday said that there can be "no justification" for terrorism and "no double standards" in addressing the menace, as it called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to make concerted efforts to "dismantle" the entire "ecosystem of terrorism."
Addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said that terrorism radicalises societies and deprives youth of the opportunities they deserve.
"There can be no justification for terrorism, no double standards in addressing it, and no place for those who finance, support, or provide safe havens to terrorists," Singh told the gathering, which included Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who was seated at the same table.
Singh underlined that terrorism results in the loss of innocent lives and disrupts investment and commerce. The minister called upon the SCO members "to make concerted efforts to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism," describing the menace as "one of the gravest threats" to peace and development.
In his address, Singh also recalled the deliberations at the SCO Summit in Bishkek in August-September 2026, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the need for concrete steps by the SCO on issues related to security, connectivity, and opportunity.
"India believes that the SCO must remain efficient and steadfast in its adherence to the principles of sovereign equality, consensus, and mutual respect. A greater number of institutions does not necessarily translate into greater achievements,” he said, adding that new mechanisms should focus on clearly identified needs, avoid duplication, and prioritise delivering practical value to SCO members.
Singh emphasised the need for the SCO to build consensus and translate it into concrete action to address an uncertain global economic environment marked by geopolitical tensions, trade and supply chain disruptions, concerns over energy and food security, and emerging technological divides.
"There is a need to strengthen resilient supply chains, facilitate trade and investment, and leverage technology to drive development," he said. Singh also reaffirmed India's support for the adoption of an Action Plan for the Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation Programme for the period 2026-2030 and welcomed the decisions taken at the Bishkek Summit to establish the Universal Centre in Tashkent and the Anti-Drug Centre in Dushanbe as permanent bodies of the grouping.
Their effectiveness, he said, would depend on efficient coordination and timely execution of tasks. Underlining the importance of connectivity for shared prosperity, Singh said India supports initiatives that link markets, facilitate trade and create new avenues for development. He added that initiatives such as the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Chabahar Port can significantly help connect Central Asia with broader markets.
He, however, stressed that connectivity must be based on consultation and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, adding that projects not founded on these principles will not be sustainable. Singh emphasised the need to move beyond physical connectivity by simplifying customs procedures, promoting digital documentation, improving logistics and adopting interoperable digital solutions to reduce the cost of doing business across the region.
"Our success should be measured by the opportunities we create for youth, new markets we open for our entrepreneurs, technologies we make available to our farmers and small-scale business owners, and the connections we foster among societies,” Singh said.
He highlighted India's Digital Public Infrastructure, which has transformed public service delivery and enhanced financial inclusion. He said that India has built one of the world’s largest start-up ecosystems, and the nation’s emphasis on women-led development is rooted in the belief that women play a defining role in shaping the path of development.
He also underlined that India's global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure contribute to affordable clean energy & climate-resilient development. He added that Mission LiFE promotes sustainable lifestyles and responsible consumption, while the Global Biofuel Alliance fosters cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.
He urged the SCO members to build on the strong foundation established over the past 25 years and chart a forward-looking roadmap focused on consensus-driven cooperation and tangible outcomes. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to working closely with all SCO members towards achieving these objectives.
Singh also invited member states to participate in the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum being hosted by India later this year. The meeting reviewed progress in multilateral economic and trade cooperation among SCO member states and discussed measures to further strengthen cooperation in areas such as transport, finance, digital economy and social development.
The defence minister, who is in Tajikistan on a two-day official visit, later posted on X that he was happy to represent India at the SCO CHG. "The meeting took place in a warm & cordial atmosphere. India reassured the forum of its utmost commitment for regional peace, sustainable development and lasting stability," he posted on X.
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