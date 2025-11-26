ETV Bharat / bharat

No Issue With Kerala SIR, Nearly 99% Enumeration Forms Already Distributed: EC Tells SC

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday, while opposing pleas to defer the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Kerala in the midst of local body elections in the state, informed the Supreme Court that nearly 99 percent of voters have been supplied with the enumeration forms, and 50 percent of the forms have been digitised.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The SIR process is being conducted from November 4 to December 4, while Kerala's local body elections are scheduled from December 9 to 11.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the EC, contended that there is no need to defer the SIR in Kerala due to the local body election process, as the poll body and the State Election Commission (SEC) are collaborating with each other to complete the exercise. The bench was informed that they are having meetings with the officials and collectors of various districts, and there is no problem as a small number of Block Level Officers (BLOs) are required and the commissions are not finding any difficulty.

“The SEC also said that their work was not hampered…different set of people have been allotted and we have also told the SEC if it becomes necessary to take somebody from those allotted to us, do so…in case, it is almost over, 99% (enumeration forms) of voters have been distributed. More than 50% have been digitised, so there is no difficulty at all at the level of the SEC and the Central Election Commission," said Dwivedi. The CJI asked him to file a separate status report about Kerala. The bench is likely to take up the Kerala SIR matter on December 2.

A senior counsel, representing Tamil Nadu, opposing SIR, said it is urgent as December 4 is the last day and so far, only 50 percent of the forms have come and stressed on unrealistic timelines. “Now there is a cyclone alert in Tamil Nadu…”, said the counsel.

Another counsel argued that 50 percent of the forms have been digitised with enumeration forms being given to the voters, received back and digitised in the past 22 days. “We are left with only eight days. Our concern is, what will happen to voters whose forms are not digitised (December 4 is the last date to digitise). They have to have supplementary draft rules for those left out”, said the counsel.