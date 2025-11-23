ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Row, Centre Clarifies No Bill On Chandigarh In Parliament's Winter Session

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday clarified that "no final decision" has been taken regarding the plan of bringing Chandigarh under the President's direct control and that it will only be made after "consultations with all stakeholders".

The MHA, in a statement, said the Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

"The proposal only to simplify the Central Government’s law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal," it said. Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

"The proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana," the statement read.

"A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter," it added.