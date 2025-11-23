Amid Row, Centre Clarifies No Bill On Chandigarh In Parliament's Winter Session
MHA said that the Centre has no intention of presenting any Bill on Chandigarh's administration in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament.
November 23, 2025
Updated : November 23, 2025 at 1:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday clarified that "no final decision" has been taken regarding the plan of bringing Chandigarh under the President's direct control and that it will only be made after "consultations with all stakeholders".
The MHA, in a statement, said the Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.
"The proposal only to simplify the Central Government’s law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal," it said. Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.
"The proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana," the statement read.
"A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter," it added.
Earlier, according to a Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha bulletin, the Centre was scheduled to bring the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, beginning December 1. Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had strongly opposed the same.
This proposed amendment has sparked political outrage in Punjab, with the ruling AAP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) criticising the BJP-led Centre, accusing the government of attempting to "snatch" Chandigarh from Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal vehemently opposed the Centre's proposed move, calling it a "direct attack" on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights.
Meanwhile, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the row. "I have sought time from the Union home minister for a meeting," Jakhar told PTI, adding that he wants the decision regarding the bill to be withdrawn.
"To facilitate the administrative requirements of Chandigarh, the sentiments of Punjab cannot be ignored. Chandigarh is just not a geographical piece. Sentiments of Punjab are attached to it. There should be no ambiguity about it," said Jakhar.
Earlier, in a post on X, Jakhar said Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, assuring that the "confusion" regarding the Union territory will be resolved.
"Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, and the Punjab BJP stands firmly with the interests of the state, whether it is the issue of Chandigarh or the waters of Punjab. Whatever confusion has arisen regarding Chandigarh will be resolved by discussing it with the government. As a Punjabi myself, I assure you that for us, Punjab always comes first," said Jakhar on X.
