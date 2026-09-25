'No Instant Arrest In Family POCSO Allegations': SC Warns Against Weaponising The Law
The SC bench referred to Section 35 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, reiterating that the power to arrest is discretionary and must satisfy statutory conditions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 25, 2026 at 7:56 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday cautioned that children caught in acrimonious parental battles suffer deep, lasting harm when disputes escalate into false sexual assault allegations, saying such tactics can permanently damage the parent‑child bond and inflict trauma beyond the courtroom.
The apex court made this observation while issuing safeguards to curb the misuse of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as a weapon in matrimonial and child custody disputes.
The court lamented a worrying rise in manufactured complaints driven by a "win‑at‑any‑cost" mindset - sometimes fuelled by misguided advisors and even unscrupulous lawyers - aimed at entangling the accused in protracted criminal proceedings.
Stressing the need for safeguards, the apex court said it would not only resolve the case before it but also lay down measures to check this growing menace and protect children from suffering collateral damage.
A bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan said instances are not infrequent where gullible parties are misguided by their advisors, including in some cases by recalcitrant legal professionals, who in their pursuit of the motto of "win at any cost", end up fuelling the fire.
"The only objective is to tie up the accused spouse and their family members in knots with the foisted criminal case and ensure that they are kept busy with the court process for a considerable period. Very often, the enraged parent who is engulfed by anger and blinded by ego falls prey to these machinations, oblivious to the consequences that may ensue," said the bench.
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While dealing with appeals arising from a prolonged custody battle between a divorced couple over their daughter, the SC bench quashed a 2024 Bengaluru police FIR in which a man and his family were accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter after a court‑directed CBI probe found the allegations "unreliable". It restored custody of the 11‑year‑old to her father, holding that the child’s best interests warranted the decision.
"First, let us deal with irreparable harm being caused to the accused parent or a family member living under the same roof in the form of arrest by the investigating authorities. When the above-stated threshold conditions are met, post the registration of an FIR, we are of the considered opinion that the investigating officer should not act in haste or take coercive actions in the form of arrest immediately," said the bench.
The bench noted that this court and some High Courts have already taken judicial notice of this unfortunate but chronic syndrome.
The bench said that while the POCSO Act, under Section 22, provides for prosecution of persons making false complaints or giving false information regarding Sections 3, 5, 7 and 9, substantial damage would already be caused to the falsely charged party by the time Section 22 is invoked. However, by the time Section 22 is invoked, substantial damage would be caused to the party falsely charged, it added.
The bench said first, the accused may suffer prolonged incarceration, with the loss of liberty and the other adverse consequences that ordinarily accompany the registration of an FIR. Secondly, the accusation may adversely affect guardianship or custody proceedings being litigated in a different forum, it added.
The bench further said that certain precautions must be taken to prevent such harm from befalling the accused, adding, "The POCSO Act is not meant for settling scores and any attempt made to misuse the provisions would accordingly need to be curbed…"
Citing judgments, the bench recognised a trend of misusing the provisions of the POCSO Act for extraneous considerations and in some cases, the provisions are invoked as a pressure tactic in divorce or custody proceedings, while in others they are used simply to settle scores or seek revenge.
The apex court said in such cases, investigating officers must not rush to arrest merely because an FIR is registered.
The bench also referred to Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and reiterated that the power to arrest is discretionary and must satisfy statutory conditions.
The bench said before deciding on arrest, the investigating officer or the Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU) shall engage the services of an expert in child and adolescent psychiatry/clinical psychology in consultation with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) or the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) where DCPU is not available, of the concerned district, for the purpose of aiding the investigation.
The bench said the expert report shall not be the sole basis for filing of the chargesheet, or a closure report and its purpose is limited to aiding the decision of the investigating agency.
The bench said similar expert involvement is required before a Special Court takes cognisance of a private complaint under Section 33 of the POCSO Act.
"The Special Court is not bound to take cognisance of an offence merely because a complaint has been filed. This application of mind by the court would ensure that cognizance and issuance of process are not based on a complaint that is false or vexatious," it said.
The bench directed the DCPUs to update expert registers under the POCSO Rules and courts dealing with remand and bail must examine compliance with the safeguards.
Further, the apex court directed that copies of the judgment be circulated to all HCs and chief secretaries of states and union territories.
After the couple's marriage broke down; the mother left the matrimonial home with the child in 2018. In March 2022, the family court directed custody to the father, which was upheld by the Karnataka High Court in January 2023. The apex court dismissed the mother's challenge in March 2023, and the custody was handed over to the father in June 2023.
Later, when the mother lodged an FIR alleging sexual harassment of the child by the father on two occasions, the apex court transferred the investigation to the CBI, which constituted a committee including NIMHANS specialists. The probe found the allegations "unreliable".
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