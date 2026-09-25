ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Instant Arrest In Family POCSO Allegations': SC Warns Against Weaponising The Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday cautioned that children caught in acrimonious parental battles suffer deep, lasting harm when disputes escalate into false sexual assault allegations, saying such tactics can permanently damage the parent‑child bond and inflict trauma beyond the courtroom.

The apex court made this observation while issuing safeguards to curb the misuse of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as a weapon in matrimonial and child custody disputes.

The court lamented a worrying rise in manufactured complaints driven by a "win‑at‑any‑cost" mindset - sometimes fuelled by misguided advisors and even unscrupulous lawyers - aimed at entangling the accused in protracted criminal proceedings.

Stressing the need for safeguards, the apex court said it would not only resolve the case before it but also lay down measures to check this growing menace and protect children from suffering collateral damage.

A bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan said instances are not infrequent where gullible parties are misguided by their advisors, including in some cases by recalcitrant legal professionals, who in their pursuit of the motto of "win at any cost", end up fuelling the fire.

"The only objective is to tie up the accused spouse and their family members in knots with the foisted criminal case and ensure that they are kept busy with the court process for a considerable period. Very often, the enraged parent who is engulfed by anger and blinded by ego falls prey to these machinations, oblivious to the consequences that may ensue," said the bench.

While dealing with appeals arising from a prolonged custody battle between a divorced couple over their daughter, the SC bench quashed a 2024 Bengaluru police FIR in which a man and his family were accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter after a court‑directed CBI probe found the allegations "unreliable". It restored custody of the 11‑year‑old to her father, holding that the child’s best interests warranted the decision.

"First, let us deal with irreparable harm being caused to the accused parent or a family member living under the same roof in the form of arrest by the investigating authorities. When the above-stated threshold conditions are met, post the registration of an FIR, we are of the considered opinion that the investigating officer should not act in haste or take coercive actions in the form of arrest immediately," said the bench.

The bench noted that this court and some High Courts have already taken judicial notice of this unfortunate but chronic syndrome.

The bench said that while the POCSO Act, under Section 22, provides for prosecution of persons making false complaints or giving false information regarding Sections 3, 5, 7 and 9, substantial damage would already be caused to the falsely charged party by the time Section 22 is invoked. However, by the time Section 22 is invoked, substantial damage would be caused to the party falsely charged, it added.

The bench said first, the accused may suffer prolonged incarceration, with the loss of liberty and the other adverse consequences that ordinarily accompany the registration of an FIR. Secondly, the accusation may adversely affect guardianship or custody proceedings being litigated in a different forum, it added.