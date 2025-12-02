ETV Bharat / bharat

No Information On Cases Filed Against Central Government Employees Under SC/ST Act: Ramdas Athawale

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has no information regarding the number of cases filed against Central government employees under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The Minister said this in Lok Sabha in response to a question on details of the number of cases filed against Union government employees under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 since 2014.

"The record of cases registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 is maintained by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The NCRB has informed that they do not have information regarding number of cases filed against Union Government employees under this Act," he said.

In response to another question on whether there is existence of any kind of untouchability anywhere in the country, the Minister said, "NCRB compiles and publishes statistical data on crimes in its publication 'Crime in India'. The published reports are available till the year 2023. As per the report, provided by NCRB, 24 cases of untouchability against Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) under the Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955 are reported for the year 2023."

Athawale said Article 17 of the Constitution of India abolished 'untouchability', forbade its practice and made enforcement of any disability arising out of 'untouchability', a punishable offence in accordance with law.