No Information On Cases Filed Against Central Government Employees Under SC/ST Act: Ramdas Athawale
As per NCRB, 3,07,355 cases are pending in court under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and 965 under Prevention of Child Rights Act, 1955.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 6:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has no information regarding the number of cases filed against Central government employees under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
The Minister said this in Lok Sabha in response to a question on details of the number of cases filed against Union government employees under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 since 2014.
"The record of cases registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 is maintained by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The NCRB has informed that they do not have information regarding number of cases filed against Union Government employees under this Act," he said.
In response to another question on whether there is existence of any kind of untouchability anywhere in the country, the Minister said, "NCRB compiles and publishes statistical data on crimes in its publication 'Crime in India'. The published reports are available till the year 2023. As per the report, provided by NCRB, 24 cases of untouchability against Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) under the Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955 are reported for the year 2023."
Athawale said Article 17 of the Constitution of India abolished 'untouchability', forbade its practice and made enforcement of any disability arising out of 'untouchability', a punishable offence in accordance with law.
"An Act of Parliament namely the 'Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955 prescribes punishment for enforcement of any disability arising from the practice of 'untouchability. Another Act of Parliament namely the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, was enacted to prevent atrocities against members of SCs and STs. The SC/ST (POA) Act, 1989 was amended in the year of 2016 and 2018 and the Rules made thereunder were also revised," he said.
The Minister said State governments/UT administrations are advised to ensure preventing discrimination on the basis of caste of a person and implement these Acts in letter and spirit.
He said the Government of India, from time to time, has been issuing advisories to State governments/UT administrations for effective implementation of Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955 and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
In response to another query on whether there is any instance of misuse of SC/ST laws to frame any individual, he said "misuse" have been reported by States who act as per relevant legal provisions.
On the number of cases pending under the provisions to SC/ST Act in various courts across the country, Athawale said, "As per the report, provided by NCRB, 3,07,355 cases are pending in the court under the SC/ST (POA) Act, 1989 and 965 cases are pending in the court under the PCR Act, 1955."
