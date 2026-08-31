ETV Bharat / bharat

‘No Ground To Presume Disorder’, SC Declines To Restrain CJP March In Delhi On Sept 5

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to restrain the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from staging a protest march from India Gate to Delhi Police headquarters on September 5, and expressed confidence that the protest will remain peaceful and lawful. “Right now, there are no compelling circumstances to presume that anything wrong will happen…,” observed the apex court.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Advocate Rizwan Ahmed, representing an applicant, argued, “What is the demand, is it urgent? Police are conducting raids on the people who are named in the FIRs to arrest them. The answer is no. So, whatever the Cockroach Janta Party is asking, it might be relevant for them…but can’t they wait for 10 days for the BRICS Summit to end and then apply to the government. If the government does not allow, they can come to the Supreme Court in urgent mentioning...”

The CJI pointed out that two issues are involved: first is law and order, and the second is that it is a policy issue. The CJI observed that the court, as of now, presumes everybody will act and behave in a very responsible manner and in a peaceful and lawful manner. “Right now, there are no compelling circumstances to presume that anything wrong will happen…,” observed the CJI.

“International media is here…and presumption arises from the experience…God forbid another mishap—not by CJP, maybe by some mischievous element—happens…,” said Ahmed, urging the bench to issue notice on the matter and hear it either on September 3 or 4. The bench said if any untoward incident occurs or something alarming happens, then the counsel can file an application in the court.

The bench said the matter must ultimately be considered by the police authorities and it is tagging this application with the main case.