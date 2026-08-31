‘No Ground To Presume Disorder’, SC Declines To Restrain CJP March In Delhi On Sept 5
The apex court said that if any untoward incident occurs or something alarming happens, then the counsel can file an application in the court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 31, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to restrain the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from staging a protest march from India Gate to Delhi Police headquarters on September 5, and expressed confidence that the protest will remain peaceful and lawful. “Right now, there are no compelling circumstances to presume that anything wrong will happen…,” observed the apex court.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Advocate Rizwan Ahmed, representing an applicant, argued, “What is the demand, is it urgent? Police are conducting raids on the people who are named in the FIRs to arrest them. The answer is no. So, whatever the Cockroach Janta Party is asking, it might be relevant for them…but can’t they wait for 10 days for the BRICS Summit to end and then apply to the government. If the government does not allow, they can come to the Supreme Court in urgent mentioning...”
The CJI pointed out that two issues are involved: first is law and order, and the second is that it is a policy issue. The CJI observed that the court, as of now, presumes everybody will act and behave in a very responsible manner and in a peaceful and lawful manner. “Right now, there are no compelling circumstances to presume that anything wrong will happen…,” observed the CJI.
“International media is here…and presumption arises from the experience…God forbid another mishap—not by CJP, maybe by some mischievous element—happens…,” said Ahmed, urging the bench to issue notice on the matter and hear it either on September 3 or 4. The bench said if any untoward incident occurs or something alarming happens, then the counsel can file an application in the court.
The bench said the matter must ultimately be considered by the police authorities and it is tagging this application with the main case.
Ahmed submitted that the group was behaving as if the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) did not apply to them and stressed that they require permission from the concerned police station. “These are the issues which are to be taken care of by the law-and-order enforcement agencies. It is their responsibility to maintain law and order. They will say what is legal or illegal, or what is permissible…," observed the bench.
“All aspects cannot be looked into by us. We won't comment on everything. Please go to the High-Powered Committee we have formed,” the CJI said. The bench further added that the committee would consider the issues one by one and submit its response to the court.
The CJI called the high-powered committee a "neutral umpire" and said stakeholders should deliberate on the broader policy and law-and-order questions.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by retired Delhi Police officer Rajendra Singh, represented by Ahmed. The plea sought compensation for police personnel who were injured during the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20 and recovery of losses caused to government property from those allegedly responsible.
The petitioner also sought a framework governing demonstrations near Parliament and other vital government institutions, including the creation of reasonable no-demonstration or protective zones. The plea seeks compensation for police personnel injured during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar, as well as recovery of loss to government property from those responsible.
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