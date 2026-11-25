ETV Bharat / bharat

No Global Power Wants India To Progress, Says RSS Chief Bhagwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that no power in the world wants India to progress, as global powers seek to assert their dominance and keep others under pressure, believing in the principle of the ‘survival of the fittest’.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the fifth Padmaa Festival in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Local organisation Gyanyajnah Foundation has organised the three-day Padmaa Festival, which brings together Padma awardees from diverse fields to interact with people.

Bhagwat said that India wants to help everyone and extends assistance even to nations that hate it. “No power in the world wants India to progress because they only seek power and believe in the principle of the ‘survival of the fittest’, keeping everyone under pressure. If India grows, their shops will be shut because India wants to help everyone. India helps even its neighbours who hate it,” he said.

The RSS chief said the younger generation was free from the influences of slavery. “If someone speaks genuinely, the youth are prepared to stand behind him. They hate lies and want to make their country great,” he said.