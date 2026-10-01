ETV Bharat / bharat

No Global Oil Shortage, Supply Route Disruptions Driving Prices: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said the world has 104 million barrels per day of oil supply against consumption of 94 million barrels per day, but disruptions in key supply routes have pushed up freight costs and energy prices.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), Puri said the current challenge in the global energy market is not a shortage of oil but disruptions to supply routes.

"There's no supply shortage in the world. The world has 104 million barrels of oil a day. It's only that the supply routes are choked and freight charges and others are high, and that's higher prices," Puri said. He said global oil consumption is currently below available supply, with the world consuming 94 million barrels against 104 million barrels of available oil.

Puri referred to several geopolitical developments that have affected global energy markets, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and the closure of the Red Sea route. "When the Russia-Ukraine conflict started. That was one point. Then the next point was more serious when the Strait of Hormuz was closed," he said.

Puri said the Strait of Hormuz had emerged as a major energy chokepoint, noting that 40 per cent of global energy moves through the route. Against this backdrop, Puri said India is also working to increase domestic oil and gas production to reduce its exposure to international energy market disruptions.