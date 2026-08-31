ETV Bharat / bharat

No Funds Available With CPCB For Study On Ozone Pollution: MoEFCC; Environmentalist Expresses Concern

New Delhi: Amid concerns over rising ground-level ozone pollution in Delhi, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), has said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has no funds currently available for undertaking a study in this regard.

An expert panel constituted by the CPCB, under the MoEFCC, has recommended a comprehensive study to find out the reasons behind rising ozone levels in the national capital. The estimated cost for the one-year study was pegged at nearly Rs 80 lakh. The Ministry made this revelation before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) after it sought a response from it over the matter.

The Tribunal had registered a suo motu case in April 2024, following a news report that claimed rising levels of ground-level ozone in the national capital. It then sought a response from all the concerned stakeholders, including CPCB.

Ground-level ozone is a type of pollutant which is formed following non-linear reactions between Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), in the presence of sunlight. NOx resulting from human activities are produced through the combustion of coal, gasoline, and oil in vehicles, industrial processes, and power generation plants.

VOCs are primarily emitted during the combustion and distribution of gasoline, as well as from wood burning and the evaporation of solvents and liquid fuels. This pollutant poses health hazards. It affects human health, causing lung function and other respiratory diseases, and early death. In addition to that, it also affects the overall growth of some plants.

In its recent response submitted to the Tribunal, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the MoEFCC said the Expert Committee recommended undertaking a detailed and comprehensive study to ascertain the causes of elevated ozone levels in the national capital.

It said the study, to be completed at a cost of nearly Rs 80 lakh within a year, will encompass an evaluation of local, regional, biogenic, soil, and transboundary sources. This will be done through extensive monitoring, precursor assessment, photochemical modelling, and source apportionment.

The Ministry, however, told the Tribunal that the CPCB has informed it that there are no funds presently available with it for undertaking the recommended study. It has urged the Tribunal to permit utilisation of the funds available under the NGT Environment Compensation Fund (NGT-EC Fund) for carrying out the said study.

The NGT-EC funds serve as a collection of compensatory fines imposed on polluters, adhering to the 'Polluter Pays Principle' as mandated by the directives of the Tribunal.