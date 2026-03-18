'No Full Stop In Politics': PM Modi Bids Farewell To Outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs
PM Modi bid farewell to 59 MPs from 20 states who are set to retire between April and July after completing their tenures.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said "there is no full stop in politics", emphasising that the contributions and experiences of the retiring members in Rajya Sabha will forever remain an integral part of the nation.
Addressing the farewell session, PM Modi said, "There is no full stop in politics" and that public life continues beyond formal roles. "Discussions take place on various issues and each member has a unique role. I want to tell the members who are leaving the House upon completion of their tenures that there is no end in politics. Politics is a continuous journey and contributions extend beyond tenures," he said.
He expressed his appreciation for the contributions of the veteran leaders. "I must certainly mention that respected leaders such as Deve Gowda, Kharge, and Sharad Pawar are seniors who have dedicated more than half their lives to parliamentary work. All new Members of Parliament (MP) should look to them to learn the true meaning of entering the House with a spirit of dedication and contributing to the best of one's ability. In essence, this means remaining completely devoted to the responsibilities entrusted to them by society. This is a lesson that all of us—including those like me—should learn from these distinguished seniors," he said.
According to PM Modi, farewell sessions provide opportunity for leaders across party lines to come together and express their respect and appreciation for colleagues who are moving forward for a special purpose after completing their tenure.
Praising Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh for his composure, the PM said, "Our Deputy Chairman, Harivansh, is also bidding farewell. He has had the privilege of serving in his capacity within this House for a considerable period. He is a man of gentle speech who has consistently strived to earn the trust of every member while presiding over the proceedings of the House."
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, the PM said that every two years, a significant group of members departs from this House. However, the system is so designed that the incoming group of new members gets the opportunity to learn from those colleagues who have already been seated here for four years. Thus, in a sense, the legacy of this institution continues."
"I am confident that those members who are not departing this time will ensure that the incoming members benefit from their experience, and that their continued contributions will further enrich the House. All our honorable MPs who are bidding farewell have had the unique opportunity to sit in both the old and the new Parliament buildings. They have had the privilege of contributing to the nation's welfare from within both these edifices; furthermore, during their very tenure, they were able to participate in both the construction process and the decision-making process regarding this new House. This will remain a new memory, a new recollection in their lives."
PM Modi further said that moments of lively humour and satire that were found in the House earlier, have now declined. Calling Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, as "evergreen" and known for his humour and satire, PM Modi said though he is leaving, his presence will be felt.
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