ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Full Stop In Politics': PM Modi Bids Farewell To Outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said "there is no full stop in politics", emphasising that the contributions and experiences of the retiring members in Rajya Sabha will forever remain an integral part of the nation.

Addressing the farewell session, PM Modi said, "There is no full stop in politics" and that public life continues beyond formal roles. "Discussions take place on various issues and each member has a unique role. I want to tell the members who are leaving the House upon completion of their tenures that there is no end in politics. Politics is a continuous journey and contributions extend beyond tenures," he said.

He expressed his appreciation for the contributions of the veteran leaders. "I must certainly mention that respected leaders such as Deve Gowda, Kharge, and Sharad Pawar are seniors who have dedicated more than half their lives to parliamentary work. All new Members of Parliament (MP) should look to them to learn the true meaning of entering the House with a spirit of dedication and contributing to the best of one's ability. In essence, this means remaining completely devoted to the responsibilities entrusted to them by society. This is a lesson that all of us—including those like me—should learn from these distinguished seniors," he said.

According to PM Modi, farewell sessions provide opportunity for leaders across party lines to come together and express their respect and appreciation for colleagues who are moving forward for a special purpose after completing their tenure.