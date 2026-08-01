No Fresh Batch Of Amarnath Pilgrims Allowed From Jammu Due To NH44 Closure
Weather keeps administration on tenterhooks as flash floods reported in Chatroo; all schools closed in Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
Jammu: As the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for vehicular traffic due to ongoing maintenance work at different locations between Udhampur and Banihal, no fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims was allowed to proceed from Jammu towards Kashmir.
But at the same time, a batch of 8,371 pilgrims left Baltal camp in Ganderbal district of Kashmir Valley for the cave shrine.
On Saturday morning, around 671 pilgrims paid their obeisance at the cave shrine.
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) remains closed for vehicles since Friday morning due to maintenance and clearance work at Samroli in Udhampur and between Ramsoo and Banihal in Ramban district.
The highway was expected to reopen for traffic today, but due to a fresh rain-triggered landslide at Dewal in Samroli, the clearance work got delayed.
Meanwhile, the weather continues to keep the administration on its toes as heavy rainfall in Chenab valley districts of Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar has forced the administration to close all schools for the day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days.
A cloudburst was reported in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district at around 2:30 am on Saturday, leading to a flash flood in which several vehicles were reportedly swept away. The Kishtwar-Anantnag national highway via Sinthan too was closed for traffic after flash floods in Chatroo.
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