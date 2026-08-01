ETV Bharat / bharat

No Fresh Batch Of Amarnath Pilgrims Allowed From Jammu Due To NH44 Closure

Jammu: As the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for vehicular traffic due to ongoing maintenance work at different locations between Udhampur and Banihal, no fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims was allowed to proceed from Jammu towards Kashmir.

But at the same time, a batch of 8,371 pilgrims left Baltal camp in Ganderbal district of Kashmir Valley for the cave shrine.

On Saturday morning, around 671 pilgrims paid their obeisance at the cave shrine.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) remains closed for vehicles since Friday morning due to maintenance and clearance work at Samroli in Udhampur and between Ramsoo and Banihal in Ramban district.