ETV Bharat / bharat

Why No Flights Are Operating From Srinagar Airport Today

Srinagar: No scheduled commercial flights are operating from Srinagar Airport on Monday as airlines revise and restore their flight schedules following the withdrawal of a proposed Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that had planned a full runway closure on Mondays and Tuesdays.

In a passenger advisory issued by airport authorities, travellers were informed that airlines are updating their schedules in line with the airport’s revised operational status. Authorities said the process would take some time before fresh schedules are published.

“Flight operations for Monday and Tuesday are expected to resume once the revised schedules are finalised and published by the respective airlines,” the advisory said.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. The airport also urged travellers to rely only on official communication channels for authentic updates. The latest advisory comes days after airport authorities announced the withdrawal of the proposed NOTAM that would have resulted in a complete runway closure every Monday and Tuesday.

Under the revised arrangement, Srinagar Airport will continue operating daily from 8 am to 5 pm until October 2026. However, night-time closure for runway maintenance will continue during this period. Airport authorities clarified that there will be no full runway or airfield closure this year. Instead, airlines will adjust their flight schedules within the revised operating window.