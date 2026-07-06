Why No Flights Are Operating From Srinagar Airport Today
Srinagar Airport has no commercial flights Monday as airlines revise schedules after withdrawing a proposed runway closure. Flight operations will resume once schedules are updated.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 6, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Srinagar: No scheduled commercial flights are operating from Srinagar Airport on Monday as airlines revise and restore their flight schedules following the withdrawal of a proposed Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that had planned a full runway closure on Mondays and Tuesdays.
In a passenger advisory issued by airport authorities, travellers were informed that airlines are updating their schedules in line with the airport’s revised operational status. Authorities said the process would take some time before fresh schedules are published.
“Flight operations for Monday and Tuesday are expected to resume once the revised schedules are finalised and published by the respective airlines,” the advisory said.
Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. The airport also urged travellers to rely only on official communication channels for authentic updates. The latest advisory comes days after airport authorities announced the withdrawal of the proposed NOTAM that would have resulted in a complete runway closure every Monday and Tuesday.
Under the revised arrangement, Srinagar Airport will continue operating daily from 8 am to 5 pm until October 2026. However, night-time closure for runway maintenance will continue during this period. Airport authorities clarified that there will be no full runway or airfield closure this year. Instead, airlines will adjust their flight schedules within the revised operating window.
Meanwhile, recent air traffic figures at Srinagar Airport indicate a steady rise in passenger movement through Sheikh Ul Alam International Airport.
The airport, on July 5, handled 72 flights, including 36 arrivals and 36 departures. A total of 13,031 passengers used the airport, comprising 6,654 arriving and 6,377 departing travellers.
On July 4, the airport recorded 66 flights, evenly split between arrivals and departures, with 11,829 passengers passing through the terminal. On July 3, 64 flights operated through the airport, carrying 11,464 passengers.
The rising traffic reflects strong demand for air travel to and from Kashmir during the ongoing tourist season.
Airport authorities said they appreciate passengers' patience and cooperation while airlines complete the schedule revisions. Travellers have again been urged to verify their flight timings with their airlines before proceeding to the airport to avoid inconvenience.
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