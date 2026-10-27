ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Fishing Inquiry': Supreme Court On YSRCP Plea Over Andhra Municipal Poll Nominations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that it could not order a "fishing and roving inquiry" into allegations that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates were prevented from filing nominations for Andhra Pradesh local body elections.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was examining compliance with its earlier directions requiring the State Election Commission (SEC) to consider complaints of candidates allegedly prevented from filing nominations.

The bench observed that candidates alleging wrongful exclusion must demonstrate they attempted to file their nominations but were prevented from doing so. "These are disputed questions of fact," the bench observed.

YSRCP moved the top court after the Andhra Pradesh High Court declined relief concerning nomination arrangements and extension of deadlines.

The bench observed that allegations of wrongful exclusion involve disputed questions of fact which could not be adjudicated in the ongoing proceedings. "We will not order a fishing or roving inquiry. We will issue a set of guidelines so that it can be followed," the CJI said.

The bench indicated that it will consider laying down guidelines to safeguard the electoral process, including preservation of CCTV footage. The bench noted that the SEC acted upon representations and extended nomination deadlines in certain cases.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for YSCRP, vehemently argued that a large number of candidates were excluded despite approaching the authorities. Singh also drew the court’s attention on allegations concerning approximately 1,200 candidates in other local body elections.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, argued that entertaining individual grievances at this stage would undermine the certainty and finality of the electoral process.