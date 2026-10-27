'No Fishing Inquiry': Supreme Court On YSRCP Plea Over Andhra Municipal Poll Nominations
The bench observed that candidates alleging wrongful exclusion must demonstrate they attempted to file their nominations but were prevented from doing so.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 27, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that it could not order a "fishing and roving inquiry" into allegations that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates were prevented from filing nominations for Andhra Pradesh local body elections.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was examining compliance with its earlier directions requiring the State Election Commission (SEC) to consider complaints of candidates allegedly prevented from filing nominations.
The bench observed that candidates alleging wrongful exclusion must demonstrate they attempted to file their nominations but were prevented from doing so. "These are disputed questions of fact," the bench observed.
YSRCP moved the top court after the Andhra Pradesh High Court declined relief concerning nomination arrangements and extension of deadlines.
The bench observed that allegations of wrongful exclusion involve disputed questions of fact which could not be adjudicated in the ongoing proceedings. "We will not order a fishing or roving inquiry. We will issue a set of guidelines so that it can be followed," the CJI said.
The bench indicated that it will consider laying down guidelines to safeguard the electoral process, including preservation of CCTV footage. The bench noted that the SEC acted upon representations and extended nomination deadlines in certain cases.
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for YSCRP, vehemently argued that a large number of candidates were excluded despite approaching the authorities. Singh also drew the court’s attention on allegations concerning approximately 1,200 candidates in other local body elections.
Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, argued that entertaining individual grievances at this stage would undermine the certainty and finality of the electoral process.
The bench said it could not examine such allegations individually during the ongoing electoral process, saying, "We cannot go into this nebulous area."
The bench said aggrieved candidates could pursue remedies through election petitions and suggested preserving CCTV recordings to aid the examination of electoral grievances at an appropriate stage.
Singh pressed for directions akin to what was passed in relation to Punjab polls, saying, “In the Punjab case, your Lordships appointed a judge and passed directions. The facts here require even more serious consideration….”.
Singh pressed that of approximately 1,600 candidates in the second phase of elections under the same notification, including Zilla Parishad elections, 1,200 were allegedly prevented from filing nominations. Luthra opposed these submissions, saying that the facts in the Punjab case were different.
The bench indicated that it would frame comprehensive guidelines to protect the integrity of the electoral process, while clarifying that past judicial interventions were confined to exceptional circumstances.
The apex court will hear the matter after three weeks. On October 21, the apex court directed the SEC to consider representations, including electronic evidence, and extend nomination deadlines wherever candidates were found to have been prevented from filing nominations due to law-and-order problems.
The SEC was directed to defer publication of the final list of candidates until October 25.
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