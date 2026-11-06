ETV Bharat / bharat

‘No Firecrackers, Please’: Railways Steps Up Security During Festival Rush

To prevent transportation of firecrackers, the Railways has stepped up checking. ( IANS )

New Delhi: With the passenger rush rising due to festival season, the Railways has tightened security arrangements across trains, railway stations and parcel offices to prevent fire-related accidents caused by the illegal transportation of firecrackers and other inflammable material.

Passengers have been warned against carrying firecrackers, fireworks and other hazardous substances during train journeys, as even a small spark or accidental ignition inside a crowded train compartment can trigger a major fire, putting hundreds of passengers at risk.

According to senior railway officials, the railway administration has intensified surveillance and checking to ensure that prohibited items do not enter the railway premises or get transported through passenger coaches and parcel consignments. Special attention is being given to identifying suspicious baggage and preventing the movement of explosives and combustible material during the festive rush.

A senior railway official said that carrying firecrackers, sparklers, flower pots, rockets, gas cylinders, petrol, diesel, kerosene and other inflammable or dangerous substances in passenger coaches or through parcel services is prohibited.

Enhanced Surveillance

To prevent the transportation of firecrackers and other hazardous material, the Railways has stepped up checking at railway stations, inside trains and at parcel offices.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and railway staff have been conducting inspections with the assistance of CCTV surveillance systems, baggage scanners and dog squads to identify suspicious articles.

“The enhanced security arrangements are aimed at detecting prohibited materials before they can enter crowded passenger areas or be transported through the railway network,” the official said.

During the festive season, when trains operate with heavy passenger loads and many travellers carry luggage and festival-related belongings, the possibility of fire incidents becomes a serious safety concern.

Firecrackers and fireworks can pose a significant threat in enclosed spaces such as train compartments, where passengers have limited opportunities to escape in the event of a fire. An accidental ignition can lead to panic, injuries, smoke inhalation and damage to railway property. The Railways is, therefore, focusing on preventive checks rather than waiting for complaints or incidents to take place.