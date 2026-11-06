‘No Firecrackers, Please’: Railways Steps Up Security During Festival Rush
Passengers have been warned against carrying firecrackers and other hazardous substances during train journeys, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
New Delhi: With the passenger rush rising due to festival season, the Railways has tightened security arrangements across trains, railway stations and parcel offices to prevent fire-related accidents caused by the illegal transportation of firecrackers and other inflammable material.
Passengers have been warned against carrying firecrackers, fireworks and other hazardous substances during train journeys, as even a small spark or accidental ignition inside a crowded train compartment can trigger a major fire, putting hundreds of passengers at risk.
According to senior railway officials, the railway administration has intensified surveillance and checking to ensure that prohibited items do not enter the railway premises or get transported through passenger coaches and parcel consignments. Special attention is being given to identifying suspicious baggage and preventing the movement of explosives and combustible material during the festive rush.
A senior railway official said that carrying firecrackers, sparklers, flower pots, rockets, gas cylinders, petrol, diesel, kerosene and other inflammable or dangerous substances in passenger coaches or through parcel services is prohibited.
Enhanced Surveillance
To prevent the transportation of firecrackers and other hazardous material, the Railways has stepped up checking at railway stations, inside trains and at parcel offices.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and railway staff have been conducting inspections with the assistance of CCTV surveillance systems, baggage scanners and dog squads to identify suspicious articles.
“The enhanced security arrangements are aimed at detecting prohibited materials before they can enter crowded passenger areas or be transported through the railway network,” the official said.
During the festive season, when trains operate with heavy passenger loads and many travellers carry luggage and festival-related belongings, the possibility of fire incidents becomes a serious safety concern.
Firecrackers and fireworks can pose a significant threat in enclosed spaces such as train compartments, where passengers have limited opportunities to escape in the event of a fire. An accidental ignition can lead to panic, injuries, smoke inhalation and damage to railway property. The Railways is, therefore, focusing on preventive checks rather than waiting for complaints or incidents to take place.
Imprisonment And Fine
The Railways has reiterated that the transportation of dangerous goods without authorisation is a punishable offence under the Railways Act. Under Section 164 of the Railways Act, carrying dangerous goods illegally in a train can attract imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both.
Additionally, under Section 165 of the Railways Act, as amended through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Act, 2026, bringing prohibited offensive materials into railway premises in violation of the prescribed restrictions can attract a penalty of at least Rs 10,000.
The railway administration has emphasised that passengers must not treat firecrackers as ordinary luggage. Their transportation through the railway network can endanger not only the person carrying them but also fellow passengers, railway employees and railway infrastructure.
Smoking Restrictions Tightened:
Alongside checks for firecrackers and inflammable materials, the Railways is also conducting awareness campaigns to discourage smoking inside trains and railway premises. Ticket-checking staff have been instructed to take action against passengers violating smoking restrictions.
Under Section 167 of the Railways Act, as amended through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Act, 2026, smoking in railway premises and train compartments can attract a penalty of Rs 2,000. The move is particularly significant during the festive season, when crowded coaches, luggage accumulation and the movement of large numbers of passengers increase the potential consequences of fire-related incidents.
The railway administration has appealed to passengers to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious object, unattended baggage or activity that could pose a safety threat. Passengers can inform the RPF, GRP, ticket examiners (TTE) or contact the Railway Helpline 139 if they notice anyone carrying suspicious materials or engaging in activities that could endanger others. The Railways has stressed that passenger cooperation is essential for preventing fire accidents, particularly during Diwali and Chhath, when a large number of people travel to their hometowns to celebrate the festivals.
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