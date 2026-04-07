ETV Bharat / bharat

No Exit Polls From 7 AM Of April 9 Till 6:30 PM Of April 29: EC

New Delhi: Exit polls can neither be held nor disseminated from 7 am on April 9 till 6:30 pm on April 29 for the five assembly elections taking place this month, the Election Commission has said.

It has also cautioned that conducting or broadcasting exit polls in the period is violative of section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and is "punishable with imprisonment up to a period of two years, or with fine or both".