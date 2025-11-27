No EVM Burnt Memory/Microcontroller Verification Request Received In Bihar Assembly Elections, Bypolls: ECI
The poll panel said there were zero appeals against wrongful inclusion or exclusion of any elector after SIR in Bihar.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said no EVM burnt memory/microcontroller verification request has been received in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Bihar and by-elections in different states.
"In recently concluded General Election to Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2025 and bye-elections, no application for checking and verification of burnt memory/microcontroller has been received from any loosing candidate in respect of any of the 243 Assembly Constituencies of Bihar and 8 Assembly Constituencies in bye-elections," the poll panel said.
In pursuance to the direction of the Supreme Court, the ECI said it had issued revised standard operating procedure (SoP) on post-counting checking and verification of burnt memory/microcontroller of EVMs on June 17 under which candidates at Serial No 2 or Serial No 3, behind the highest polled candidate could seek. checking and verification of EVMs within seven days of the declaration of result.
The poll panel said it has marked several firsts with the successful conduct of the Bihar Assembly elections. Mandatory verification of VVPAT slips was done for five randomly selected polling stations per Assembly constituency (total 1,215 polling stations) and no discrepancy was found with the EVM count anywhere, it said.
The ECI said there were zero appeals against wrongful inclusion or exclusion of any elector after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar in any of the 38 districts from any of the electors or any of the 12 recognised political parties. No re-polls were requested by any of the 2,616 candidates or by any of the 12 recognised political parties, it said.
No EVM Burnt-Memory/Microcontroller Verification Requests Received in recently concluded 2025 Bihar Elections and Bye-Elections — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) November 27, 2025
concluded 2025 Bihar Elections and Bye-Elections
Read in detail at https://t.co/UU41abNHgv#ECI #BiharElections2025 pic.twitter.com/HjKGQH5vMp
The ECI further said Index Cards for Bihar elections and by-elections in eight Assembly seats, have been made available for the first time within 72 hours of the declaration of the poll results.
Additionally, the set of statistical reports was made available in the public domain, free of cost, within five days of the conclusion of the Bihar Elections 2025, thereby promoting transparency and ensuring accessible election-related data for all stakeholders, including academia, researchers, and the general public, it added.
