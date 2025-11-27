ETV Bharat / bharat

No EVM Burnt Memory/Microcontroller Verification Request Received In Bihar Assembly Elections, Bypolls: ECI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said no EVM burnt memory/microcontroller verification request has been received in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Bihar and by-elections in different states.

"In recently concluded General Election to Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2025 and bye-elections, no application for checking and verification of burnt memory/microcontroller has been received from any loosing candidate in respect of any of the 243 Assembly Constituencies of Bihar and 8 Assembly Constituencies in bye-elections," the poll panel said.

In pursuance to the direction of the Supreme Court, the ECI said it had issued revised standard operating procedure (SoP) on post-counting checking and verification of burnt memory/microcontroller of EVMs on June 17 under which candidates at Serial No 2 or Serial No 3, behind the highest polled candidate could seek. checking and verification of EVMs within seven days of the declaration of result.

The poll panel said it has marked several firsts with the successful conduct of the Bihar Assembly elections. Mandatory verification of VVPAT slips was done for five randomly selected polling stations per Assembly constituency (total 1,215 polling stations) and no discrepancy was found with the EVM count anywhere, it said.