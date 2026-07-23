ETV Bharat / bharat

No Evidence To Show Sanjeev Mukhiya's Role In Theft Or Distribution Of NEET-UG '24 Question Paper: CBI

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday said that it did not come across any evidence to establish the involvement of Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya in the theft or distribution of the stolen NEET-UG 2024 question paper. In 2024, Bihar Police detected the theft of the NEET-UG question paper and registered a case, the agency said in a statement.

“At that stage, prima facie suspicion had emerged against Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, who may have been involved in the theft, as he was found involved in certain other paper theft/leak cases. Bihar Police accordingly named him as an accused in the FIR,” a CBI spokesperson said.

The case was subsequently transferred to the CBI, and during the course of its investigation, the agency identified “each and every person” involved in the theft and onward distribution of the stolen question paper, along with each beneficiary. The CBI filed multiple chargesheets against 45 persons before a Patna court.

“In the course of its investigation, the CBI did not come across any evidence to establish the involvement of Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya in the theft or distribution of the stolen NEET-UG question paper in 2024,” the spokesperson said. After a detailed and thorough probe, the agency is satisfied that the entire conspiracy and the persons involved therein stand identified, the statement said.