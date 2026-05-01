ETV Bharat / bharat

No Duel Gas Connection: Households With Access To PNG Will No Longer Be Permitted To Retain Domestic LPG

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has moved to tighten oversight in the domestic fuel sector, signaling a shift toward more efficient subsidy targeting.

As per a recent gazette notification titled - the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026 - households with access to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will no longer be permitted to retain domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) connections, effectively ending dual ownership.

The notification states that no person having a PNG connection and also having domestic LPG connection will retain a domestic LPG connection, or take refills of domestic LPG cylinders from any government oil company, or through their distributors.

Such persons will be required to immediately surrender their domestic LPG connection. LPG consumers are requested by the government to use digital booking platforms, avoid visiting distributors and encourages them to use alternate fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops, the order stated.

All citizens are requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily use during the current situation, it stated.

Supply Management Measures: