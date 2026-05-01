No Duel Gas Connection: Households With Access To PNG Will No Longer Be Permitted To Retain Domestic LPG
As per new rule, the persons who already have a PNG connection will be required to immediately surrender their domestic LPG connection.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has moved to tighten oversight in the domestic fuel sector, signaling a shift toward more efficient subsidy targeting.
As per a recent gazette notification titled - the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026 - households with access to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will no longer be permitted to retain domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) connections, effectively ending dual ownership.
The notification states that no person having a PNG connection and also having domestic LPG connection will retain a domestic LPG connection, or take refills of domestic LPG cylinders from any government oil company, or through their distributors.
Such persons will be required to immediately surrender their domestic LPG connection. LPG consumers are requested by the government to use digital booking platforms, avoid visiting distributors and encourages them to use alternate fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops, the order stated.
All citizens are requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily use during the current situation, it stated.
Supply Management Measures:
According to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the government has ensured that 100 per cent supply is being made to domestic LPG, domestic PNG and CNG (Transport).
The government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas and prioritising sectors for supply. The states have been advised to facilitate new PNG connections for domestic and commercial consumers.
Coordinated Efforts with States/UTs and Institutional Mechanisms:
State governments are empowered under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and LPG Control Order, 2000 to monitor supply and act against hoarding and black marketing. The govnment of States/UTs have to play a primary role in monitoring and regulating supply situation of essential commodities including Petrol, Diesel and LPG. The Centre has reiterated the same via multiple letters and VCs to all States/UTs, it said.
Enforcement and Monitoring Actions:
Enforcement actions continue across the country to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG. Yesterday, more than 2300 raids were conducted across the country. PSU Oil Marketing Companies have strengthened surprise inspections and imposed penalties on 342 LPG distributorships and suspended 73 LPG distributorships till yesterday.
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