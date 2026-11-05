ETV Bharat / bharat

No Difference Between Arrest And Detention: SC Says 24-Hour Clock Starts When Liberty Is Curtailed

New Delhi: In a ruling reinforcing personal liberty safeguards, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the distinction between "arrest" and "detention," holding that constitutional protections against prolonged custody kick in the moment an individual is detained.

The apex court said the 24-hour limit for production before a magistrate cannot be deferred until a formal arrest is recorded, cautioning that such a view would undermine the mandate of Article 22(2) of the Constitution.

A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar said that the view that 24 hours begin only from the formal arrest is contrary to the constitutional mandate of Article 22(2) and 56 of BNSS. The bench made it clear that Article 22(2) does not permit excluding the time taken for inquiry or investigation before the arresting authority effects the detainee's arrest.

It said the period of 24 hours in terms of Article 22 would commence from the date and time of detention of the person detained, and not from the time of his formal arrest. The bench said that if detention continues beyond 24 hours, before the person is produced before the magistrate, then he shall be forthwith released from custody.

It noted the only exception the Constitution itself provides is the time necessary for the journey from the place of arrest to the court of the magistrate. It said there cannot be any temporary suspension of a fundamental right, declining to accept the view that detention for a brief period is not an arrest.