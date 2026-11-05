No Difference Between Arrest And Detention: SC Says 24-Hour Clock Starts When Liberty Is Curtailed
The apex court said the only exception the Constitution itself provides is the time for the journey from the place of arrest to the court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 5, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
New Delhi: In a ruling reinforcing personal liberty safeguards, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the distinction between "arrest" and "detention," holding that constitutional protections against prolonged custody kick in the moment an individual is detained.
The apex court said the 24-hour limit for production before a magistrate cannot be deferred until a formal arrest is recorded, cautioning that such a view would undermine the mandate of Article 22(2) of the Constitution.
A bench comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar said that the view that 24 hours begin only from the formal arrest is contrary to the constitutional mandate of Article 22(2) and 56 of BNSS. The bench made it clear that Article 22(2) does not permit excluding the time taken for inquiry or investigation before the arresting authority effects the detainee's arrest.
It said the period of 24 hours in terms of Article 22 would commence from the date and time of detention of the person detained, and not from the time of his formal arrest. The bench said that if detention continues beyond 24 hours, before the person is produced before the magistrate, then he shall be forthwith released from custody.
It noted the only exception the Constitution itself provides is the time necessary for the journey from the place of arrest to the court of the magistrate. It said there cannot be any temporary suspension of a fundamental right, declining to accept the view that detention for a brief period is not an arrest.
The bench directed magistrates to record the date and time of detention and ascertain if the 24-hour period has been complied with from the time of detention. The apex court said any attempt to draw an artificial distinction between detention and arrest is constitutionally unsustainable.
The bench noted that Article 22(2) uses the expression "every person who is arrested and detained in custody," and the expressions "arrested" and "detained" are to be seen as joint and conjunctive.
The court made these observations in a judgment passed on a plea filed by four persons challenging the Tripura High Court's judgment denying them bail in a case under the NDPS Act.
The appellants were detained on September 29, 2025, at 2 PM as part of a search and seizure. However, they were formally shown as arrested at 11 AM on September 30, 2025. The apex court said they ought to have been produced before the magistrate within 24 hours from September 29 at 2 PM.
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